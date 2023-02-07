ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State a finalist for 4-star 2024 recruit; ESPN picks the top newcomer for the Lions in 2023, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles free live stream: How to watch, time, channel, odds

Football fans around the country are getting their appetizers prepped and their prop bets filled, as Super Bowl LVII is upon us. And, of course, it’s an incredibly enticing matchup, as newly-minted NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against dynamic quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix, Arizona, with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mid-Penn boys and girls basketball tournament schedule set with sites, times

Tuesday marks the beginning of the postseason for Mid-Penn basketball teams. Conference officials released official brackets with sites and times for the division champions-only tournament, set to begin Tuesday with four semifinal matchups. Big Spring and East Pennsboro will host a pair of semifinal games. Cumberland Valley will host boys and girls championship games on Thursday.
Chiefs take first lead in Super Bowl on Patrick Mahomes’ scoring pass

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to win this Super Bowl, they are going to need to come from behind. The Kansas City Chiefs took their first lead of the game with 12:08 left on a 5-yard scoring pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. It finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. They added a touchdown a few minutes later on a Mahomes 4-yard strike to Skyy Moore to increase their lead to 35-27.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Philadelphia Eagles coach moved to tears during national anthem

No matter what happens in the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will be remembered for what happened before the game even started. Social media was abuzz after shots of the second-year Eagles coach caught him with tears running down his cheeks during Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem. You can see video of it at this link.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Harrisburg, PA
