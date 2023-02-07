Penn State a finalist for 4-star 2024 recruit; ESPN picks the top newcomer for the Lions in 2023, and more

Read full article on original website
Penn State wrestlers earn Big Ten regular-season title with 44-3 victory over Maryland
Sunday’s 44-3 rout of an outmanned Maryland team netted Penn State a Big Ten Conference regular-season wrestling title and the trophy and swag that go with it, as Nittany Lion wrestlers sported championship tee-shirts and hats in a center-mat team photo that they can add to their growing collection.
James Franklin’s vision for Penn State’s WR room, and how Marques Hagans fits: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders are back to take a look at some of the reasons why Marques Hagans is Penn State’s new wideouts coach and Taylor Stubblefield is out. James Franklin is looking for his new assistant to upgrade the WR room on multiple fronts. Hagans’...
With input from James Franklin, Pat Narduzzi and even the NFL, minority coaches association gets going
STATE COLLEGE— Joe Headen and Andrew Erby said earlier this week that they were not walking into Friday morning’s first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association blind. Headen, the head coach at Susquehanna Township, and Erby, who leads Steel-High, said they reached out to other associations around...
DraftKings Super Bowl promo code: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players looking to bet on the Eagles vs. Chiefs can get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus...
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Feb. 6-Feb. 11, 2023
The Mid-Penn basketball regular season is now just about wrapped up, with the final slate of games taking place last week. And there were a handful of strong performances, all of which deserving of recognition. But which performer last week was the top dog?. We’ll leave that up to you...
Micah Parsons’ response to finishing second in DPOY voting won’t make quarterbacks happy
Micah Parsons is a guy who is easily motivated. He openly sets lofty goals, talks about being one of the game’s greatest, and through his first two NFL seasons the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker has done a pretty, darned good job of establishing himself among the best in the league.
Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles free live stream: How to watch, time, channel, odds
Football fans around the country are getting their appetizers prepped and their prop bets filled, as Super Bowl LVII is upon us. And, of course, it’s an incredibly enticing matchup, as newly-minted NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against dynamic quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix, Arizona, with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Michael Irvin was pulled from Super Bowl LVII coverage. Here is why he is suing for $100 million
Former Dallas Cowboys star and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin won’t be on TV this week after the NFL Network and ESPN pulled him from its programming earlier this week. That came after a woman issued a complaint following an encounter Sunday at a hotel in Glendale, Arizona. Irvin denied any wrongdoing, though.
Sisters with a Steelton connection taught Jalen Hurts to make a cheesesteak. He changed their lives
Jalen Hurts borrowed an apron last summer, stepped behind the grill at the FoodChasers Kitchen, and attempted to cook his first cheesesteak. And that’s when the quarterback, who has looked flawless at times this season while guiding the Eagles to the Super Bowl, revealed his shortcomings as a short-order cook.
Eagles lead by 10 at halftime as Jalen Hurts runs for 2 TDs, passes for another
Some games don’t live up to the hype. Super Bowl LVII, through halftime, certainly has. The Philadelphia Eagles led 24-14 over the Kansas City Chiefs and, based on the stats, it probablty could have been worse. The Eagles had more total yards (270-128), more first downs (17-6) and a distinct time-of-possession advantage (21:54-8:06)
Pa. native’s first touchdown with Chiefs comes in 4th quarter of Super Bowl LVII against Eagles
If the Philadelphia Eagles come up short in Super Bowl LVII they may have been done in by a guy from their home state. That was Pennsylvania native Skyy Moore who hauled in the 4-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 35-27 at the 9:25 mark of the fourth quarter.
When will coverage of Eagles vs. Chiefs start on Super Bowl Sunday? TV, schedule, details, live stream
We’re 2 weeks into the hype. By now, the game can’t get here fast enough. It’s Super Bowl weekend, and the final countdown has started toward Super Bowl 57, pitting the NFL champ Philadelphia Eagles against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Game time at State Farm...
FanDuel promo code unlocks No Sweat First Bet Up to $3,000 for Super Bowl 2023
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, new users betting on the big game or any other event in February 2023 can get a No Sweat...
Super Bowl week zaniness returns as hundreds of thousands converge on events, game site
PHOENIX — From Super Bowl opening night to the night before the big game, the party was on all week long. The frenzy was back in full force this year after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the most-anticipated and most-hyped week on the sports calendar.
Mid-Penn boys and girls basketball tournament schedule set with sites, times
Tuesday marks the beginning of the postseason for Mid-Penn basketball teams. Conference officials released official brackets with sites and times for the division champions-only tournament, set to begin Tuesday with four semifinal matchups. Big Spring and East Pennsboro will host a pair of semifinal games. Cumberland Valley will host boys and girls championship games on Thursday.
Denny Kellington didn’t score a touchdown or record a tackle. Here’s why he got NFL MVP vote
Patrick Mahomes took home the NFL’s MVP Award during Thursday night’s NFL Honors show and it wasn’t close. The Chiefs quarterback had a total of 490 points on the AP Ballot while second-place finisher, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, finished second with 193. Eagles facing another allegation that...
Why Penn State has one of college football’s five best coordinator combos: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each pick their five top combinations of offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator in major college football. That includes teams contending for national titles, and some teams a tier down who happen to...
Chiefs take first lead in Super Bowl on Patrick Mahomes’ scoring pass
If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to win this Super Bowl, they are going to need to come from behind. The Kansas City Chiefs took their first lead of the game with 12:08 left on a 5-yard scoring pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. It finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. They added a touchdown a few minutes later on a Mahomes 4-yard strike to Skyy Moore to increase their lead to 35-27.
Damar Hamlin gives emotional speech at NFL Honors show. Here’s what he said
There was a surprise appearance Thursday night at the NFL Honors show in Phoenix, and the guy got a standing ovation. How could folks not get out of their seat for Damar Hamlin, after all?. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety — a native of McKees Rocks — suffered a cardiac...
Philadelphia Eagles coach moved to tears during national anthem
No matter what happens in the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will be remembered for what happened before the game even started. Social media was abuzz after shots of the second-year Eagles coach caught him with tears running down his cheeks during Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem. You can see video of it at this link.
