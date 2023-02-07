Penn State a finalist for 4-star 2024 recruit; ESPN picks the top newcomer for the Lions in 2023, and more

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to win this Super Bowl, they are going to need to come from behind. The Kansas City Chiefs took their first lead of the game with 12:08 left on a 5-yard scoring pass from Patrick Mahomes to Kadarius Toney. It finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. They added a touchdown a few minutes later on a Mahomes 4-yard strike to Skyy Moore to increase their lead to 35-27.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO