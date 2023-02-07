ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnjay and Rich

Parents Shamed Over Baby Name That Sounds Like A Bodily Function

By Dave Basner
Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcOqX_0kf6rCQ000
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to picking a name for their child, many parents choose to go with one that isn't common . Sometimes their creativity pays off and people love the baby's name, but it seems more often than not, things don't turn out that well . That's what happened to parent's who named their offspring after a fungus , a bacteria , their favorite chain restaurant , something in a bathroom , a dating app , their dog , a serial killer and more, but one mom and dad might have just given them all a run for their money. That's because the name they've chosen for their child is Pheart .

The baby's mother shared a pic of her newborn wearing a shirt that reads "Mischief Maker" and on the photo she revealed the child's name. That pic made its way to one of Reddit's name forums where it has been torn apart. One person wrote, "Come on, this cannot be the kid's name," while another joked, "I cannot figure out how this came to pass," and someone else said, "Little baby fart, such a mischief maker!"

Others had sympathy for the child, saying things like, " That is so cruel. So cruel ," and, "OMG I feel so bad cause I know this is a real little human who's going to have to grow up with this name," and, " Think of teachers, nurses , etc."

Some people questioned how the name might be pronounced, explaining it is unlikely the word sounds like "fart" and instead suggesting, "Maybe it's pronounced 'furt' or 'fay-art' or even like 'fair-t'... horrible spelling for any of those pronunciations." Another person chimed in, "It's pronounced Heart. The p is silent," to which one jokester added, " Silent but deadly ."

No word on if the child will grow up with the name Pheart or if the parents will decide to switch it after seeing the reactions it's gotten.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Am I a monster?’: I can’t remember my kids as babies

Many of us can’t remember our childhood. Trying to recall your own experiences at preschool or as a primary schooler are probably just hazy images, if that. It’s totally normal and understandable and is a well-recognized phenomenon, known as “childhood amnesia.”  But one mom has revealed that she actually doesn’t remember her own kid’s childhoods, or rather — them as young children. “They’re like separate entities” They’re now much older and after recently looking at old photos of them as toddlers, she was left confused as she had difficulty reconciling the difference in ages.  Her children seemed like strangers to her.  In a viral post on Mumsnet yesterday, the mom, user EmpressOFTheSofa, shared a...
New York Post

After 4 years of ‘gentle parenting’ I’m completely burned out

A mom shared a pressing parenting concern on Reddit recently — and asked for help. The parenting philosophy known as “gentle parenting” has not been working for her, the concerned mother told the online community — and said she felt like “an emotional punching bag” for her four-year-old child. “I was not raised by gentle parents and I knew I needed to do better for my kids, so I really latched onto the gentle parenting philosophy,” a Reddit user known as “mamaearthdumpling” wrote in the parenting subreddit in a post titled, “Gentle parenting burnout.” The post continued, “I’m now four years into it and I feel...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown

Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
SheKnows

Pamela Anderson Is Embracing Her Gray Hair Because She Refuses to Have a ‘Really Hard Time With Aging’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s so refreshing to hear women in Hollywood tackling the aging topic and dismantling societal norms one issue at a time. Pamela Anderson is the latest celebrity to push aside the pressure of trying to look 30 in every decade — she’s so excited for this season of life.  The 55-year-old actress enthusiastically told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, “I can’t wait to see myself old.” Anderson wants to be able to “recognize” herself when she looks in the...
shefinds

Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Pamela Anderson goes make-up free for cover shoot: Why seeing bare faces is so important

Pamela Anderson ditched make-up for a cover shoot with Women’s Daily Wear magazine this week.The former Baywatch babe, model and Canadian-American actress shared that ahead of the release of Netflix documentary – Pamela, A Love Story – she wants the world to see a more natural side of her.“I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn’t done. I like just a really fresh face,” the 55-year-old said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily.“I don’t like those injections, and that doesn’t work on me. I want to see what’s going to happen.” ...
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy