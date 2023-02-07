Read full article on original website
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Major discount retailer opens new store location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield East senior Annika Pluemer has proven herself one of the best in team history
BROOKFIELD — Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Annika Pluemer is set to do something a select few are able to achieve in their high school basketball careers — lead their team in scoring all four years. That would go a long way in explaining why the Brookfield East senior...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Raccoons scale mountain at Muskego
MUSKEGO — A climbing expedition escalated Friday. It will be continued this Saturday. The Oconomowoc wrestling team’s 2023 surge reached a couple of milestones as the Raccoons accumulated 200 points to claim third place in the Classic 8 Conference Tournament. Senior 132-pounder Quintin Wolbert captured his second consecutive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford vs. Homestead girls basketball - 2/7/2023
Orioles fall on late rally: Homestead goes on 20-0 scoring run to take lead. For the full story and more area prep sports, subscribe today: gmtoday.com/subscribe.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin United defends title
NEW BERLIN — Towards the end of the Woodland Conference wrestling tournament at New Berlin West on Feb. 4, when it became clear that the experienced and deep New Berlin co-op was going to defend its title, Pewaukee coach Ed Kurth looked up at his opponents’ senior photo montage above the bleachers and did the math.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Prep Roundup: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
HOMESTEAD — Four program records were broken on Saturday, as the West Bend boys swimming team finished in third place at the North Shore Conference championship with a team score of 339. Homestead won the meet with a score of 538.5. Drew Gundrum, Weston Keppert, Will Tibbitts and Wesley...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stingers to add indoor golf simulators
WEST BEND — The local business Stingers Golf & Recreation is looking to expand this year, as the minigolf and driving range establishment will add onto its building to add golf simulators. The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved two items for Stingers, at 601 Paradise Drive. The first was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy C. Trombla
June 20, 1932 - Jan. 31, 2023. Nancy C. Trombla, 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Emil and Frieda Nelson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1950, and after working to save money for college, she obtained her bachelor’s from Central State College (UWSP). She later returned to UW-Stevens Point earning her master’s, while teaching and raising her children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pickleball taking Washington County by storm
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the United States over the last several years and has found equally growing interest in Washington County. There are already pickleball courts available throughout Washington County, but several municipalities, including Slinger, Jackson and Kewaskum, are either currently building or...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary V. Schultz
Mary V. Schultz (nee Grammer), age 92 years, of West Bend passed peacefully on December 22, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by her family. She had been suffering for little over a year with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and heart failure. Mary was born on January 24, 1930,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Priscilla S. Rubenzer
Nov. 30, 1929 - Feb. 3, 2023. Priscilla S. Rubenzer, nee Pontius, of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Cottages at Cedar Run. She was born November 30, 1929, in Lafayette, IN, to Byron and Carrie (nee Clifton) Pontius. She married James Rubenzer July 2, 1955, in West Lafayette, IN.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elton F. Streich, III, 78
Elton F. Streich, III, of Cedarburg passed away on February 2, 2023, after having been treated for metastatic renal cancer since mid-2022, surrounded by his loving family. Elton was born in Milwaukee on November 18, 1944, to Elton and Helen (Anderson) Streich. After Elton (Fred) graduated from Whitefish Bay High school in 1963, he majored in Russian at Northwestern University where he met the love of his life, Victoria (Vicki) Mucher, a beautiful and loving sorority girl from New Hampshire, to whom he was married for 55 years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet Jendusa
Janet Jendusa, age 85, beloved wife, mother and Nonnie, passed away into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023. Janet was born on April 29, 1937, in Milwaukee. She married James Jendusa on June 25, 1960. She loved her husband, their kids and their grandkids, who cherished how she made everyone she encountered feel like they were great and could do anything.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harlan E. Weisser
Harlan E. Weisser passed peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born in Tripp, South Dakota, the son of the late Ernest and Hulda (nee Mehlhaff) Weisser. Harlan moved to the West Bend area in 1972, and worked for a few different places; however, he enjoyed working 3rd shift for many years at Truckers & Travelers so, he could spend his days taking care of things at home before he retired. On July 5, 1987, he married Gertrude M. (nee Weiss), and they shared 36 wonderful years together.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ Lavin
Dec. 10, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2023. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Lavin of Wauwatosa, formerly of Delafield, was born to eternal life on February 6, 2023. Gwen was born on December 10, 1937, the daughter of Albino and Anita (Troy) Petretti in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Mount Mary College...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kaye L. Lindberg
July 9, 1946 - Feb. 5, 2023. Kaye L. Lindberg, 76, of Champion, MI, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Living Tree Estates in Greenville. Kaye was born on July 9, 1946, in LaMoille, Illinois, the daughter of the late Stuart and Etta Mae (nee Hopps) Althaus. On August 23, 1969, she was united in marriage to Craig Allen Lindberg at Perkins Grove United Methodist Church in LaMoille, Illinois. Craig preceded Kaye in death on July 16, 1998. Kaye had a love of animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, snowmobiling, and boating. Kaye was musically talented, playing the guitar, piano, banjo, and bassoon. She attended Wesleyan University in Illinois, earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a compassionate nurse for over 30 years. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and planning family events. Kaye was a generous person; if you went anywhere with her, she would refuse to let you pay.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Peggy Jean Wagner, 93
Peggy Jean (nee Paegelow) Wagner of Cedarburg passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 1, 2023, at the age 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Leland “Lee” Wagner; loving mother of Terry (Peggy) and Christi (Michael) Tamsen; proud grandma of three angels, Michelle (Jim) Kutz, Tricia (fiancé, Ernest Ziemer) VanGroll and Tara (Aaron) Wagner-Siekmann; and beloved great-grandma to: Kara, Leah, Liam, Graham, Isabel, Taron and Landon. She was dear sister of Sylvia (the late Jack) Laack & Lois (Donald) Porter. She was preceded in death by siblings Anne Paegelow and Lester “Sonny” Paegelow Jr. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Roland Otto Tonn
May 21, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2023. Roland Otto Tonn, born May 21, 1941, in Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Brookfield on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 81. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Mary Buhl and Carri Tonn;...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Big Lots! to offer doorbusters, scratch-off prizes during grand opening weekend
WEST BEND — Big Lots! announced on Wednesday that they will be offering doorbuster deals and scratch-off cards with the potential for discounts to the first 100 customers each day during their grand opening weekend, which begins on Saturday. Big Lots! will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Coffee shop to open in old Brookfield train depot this spring
BROOKFIELD — Jackson-based Coffeeville Company is expected to open its second location this spring in Brookfield’s 155-year-old Junction Train Depot. “This depot has been a center for commerce and society in Brookfield throughout the years,” a newsletter from the city says. “The new Coffeeville location will pay tribute to the importance of this site by designing the space in a style reminiscent of the original train depot and the life of Brookfield in years past.”
