Biscoglia claims first girls state wrestling title, Van Meter boys hoops stay on top

There may have been some bumps in the road this week, but not enough to bring the Bulldogs down. (Note: Events covered Jan. 30-Feb. 5)

Biscoglia claims first girls state title, Raccoon River places top 20

Taking part in the first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament in Iowa, the Raccoon River-Northwest wrestling team comprised between ADM, Van Meter, Waukee and Waukee Northwest placed 19th overall with 54 points scored at the tournament in Coralville held Feb. 2-3.

Contributing over half of the team’s total points, Katie Biscoglia (100 pounds) earned the designation as the first-ever girls Iowa state title winner as she capped off her season with a perfect 46-0 mark after rolling through with five wins at the tournament. Her first two wins came within the first two minutes, followed by two shutout victories and a 5-2 decision to cap off her historic run.

Calista Rodish (120) was the team’s only other podium winner and claimed sixth place with 4-3 record. She lost to the eventual weight class champion but bounced back with two immediate wins.

The rest of the team all had one win apiece: Liv Halfpap (105), Naomi Templeman (140), Addison Herrick (145) and Aleah Johnson (190).

Boys Basketball (14-5)

The Bulldogs experienced their lowest point of the season this week, losing two of their three games. Luckily, only one of those matters in terms of their conference status and keeps them on track to win the WCAC for the second year in a row.

After previously beating Des Moines Christian in the final game of 2022, the Bulldogs lost 61-51 on the Lions’ home court on Jan. 31, splitting the season series. As Van Meter’s first conference loss of the season, that dropped them to a tie with Madrid among the league standings but the Bulldogs still hold the tiebreaker of the Tigers with a win back in December (the Tigers have won 14 straight games since then). The only way the conference crown would go to either third place DMC or Madrid is a Monday* loss to last place Woodward Academy.

Van Meter bounced back on Friday with a 64-55 win against Woodward-Granger on senior night. And it certainly was a senior night, as all 64 points came from the class of 2023. Skyler Yazzie was responsible for 18 points — notably making all eight of his foul shots — followed by 16 points from Michael Banks and another 13 by Ayden Netten.

Saturday’s ensuing game against Pella Christian saw the Bulldogs walk out of their gym with a 73-66 loss. But they’ll be back on their floor for the second round of regionals to host the winner of the Interstate 35 or Nodaway Valley game.

*Monday’s game — and perhaps de facto championship winner — against the Knights was played after the newspaper printing deadline.

Girls Basketball (6-14)

Like many games this season, the Bulldogs looked like they were playing spoiler against the “favorite,” this time, against conference-leader Des Moines Christian (17-3).

Van Meter got off to one of its best starts of the season, leading 14-7 after one quarter — their biggest lead to start a game since facing Madrid. But once the halftime buzzer went off, the Lions found a way to defend their court en route to a 42-34 win. Finley Netten led Van Meter with 12 points after a hot start but was gradually shut down and the team’s shooting efficiency was just 25 percent, opening the door for the comeback win.

Friday’s game was more celebratory though, hosting Woodward-Granger for senior night. Van Meter won 38-37, making it 19 consecutive wins over the Hawks — the narrowest win of that stretch. Netten once again scored 12 points for the team lead while Katie Vaught led the way with seven assists.

The Bulldogs will head back to Des Moines Christain on Saturday for the first regional game.

Boys Wrestling

The Bulldogs’ next appearance is Saturday at the district meet at ADM.