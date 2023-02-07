Private schools, public schools & obscene books — oh my!

Good morning,

Education is still center-stage at the Iowa Capitol. From public school funding to obscene books, lawmakers have pushed ahead with a swath of school-related proposals.

Here's what we're watching right now:

How much money goes to Iowa's public schools?

Lawmakers have a plan to increase Iowa's public school funding by about $107 million for fiscal year 2024. That would bring state general fund spending on public schools to $3.69 billion, or $7,635 per student.

School funding is a top priority for lawmakers every year, and the process can be messy. We broke it down for you here — and took a look at how the funding will really roll out to Iowa schools.

Who goes to Iowa's private schools?

Tim Webber, the Register's king of data reporting, took a closer look at Iowa's 183 nonpublic schools. His piece today answers several big questions about the private school offerings in the state: where they are, who attends and how many are affiliated with a religious group.

Tim's story is online now, complete with interactive graphics.

Conservative parents talk inappropriate books

Last night, we heard from several members of the Moms for Liberty about their efforts to challenge certain school books that they say are obscene. They told the Government Oversight Committee that the current method to reject or limit a library book is "too subjective" and "too lengthy."

The Moms for Liberty have been frequent flyers at the Capitol this session. Several of their members testified last week on the bill to restrict gender identity curriculum in schools, and Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke at their event Thursday that was interrupted by protesters.

Democrats on the committee questioned whether the moms went through the full appeals process within their school districts — or if they were just unhappy with the results of their challenges.