ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Navarro County man kills twin 12-year-old daughters before committing suicide, deputies say

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas - Authorities say a North Texas father murdered his twin 12-year-old girls and then committed suicide. It happened Friday morning in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies say a woman called to report she'd had a disagreement with her husband and left their home in the Brushie Prairie community. When she returned hours later, she heard a gunshot and left again to call police.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student

PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Late night crash in Dallas leaves multiple people injured

DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and two others are seriously hurt after a crash in Dallas late Friday night. It happened at about 10 p.m., along Live Oak Road at North Central Expressway, near the Deep Ellum area. The crash involved two small SUVs. Firefighters were needed...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash along Central Expressway in Dallas early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an SUV and an 18-wheeler collided along the highway, near Lovers Lane. There were people trapped inside the SUV,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

36 displaced after fire at Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS - There are 36 people who have been displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday night. Crews were called to the Murdeaux Villas just after 7 p.m., where they found a fire burning inside the walls of the building. Dozens of firefighters were on scene...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Aida Live in Dallas

The hit musical Aida will be performed by Lyric Stage at the Majestic Theatre from February 15-19. The director, Sasha Maya Ada, gives us a preview.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 10 evening forecast

Rain could be headed our way on Friday night, and there is a chance some people in North Texas could even see some snow. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a closer look the forecast.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy