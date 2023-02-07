Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot. The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
fox4news.com
Man accused of shooting at vehicle along Central Expressway arrested after leading police on chase
DALLAS - A 28-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving along N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning was arrested after he reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase in Richardson and Dallas. Dallas police said this started just after 1:30 a.m., when Lajon Fitzgerald Martin went...
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Prosecutors ask jury to find Richard Acosta guilty
Prosecutors lay out the case against Richard Acosta, the father of accused shooter Abel Acosta. Three teenagers were killed in the shooting. The prosecution believes Acosta helped his son carry out the attack and may have helped him avoid the police.
fox4news.com
Navarro County man kills twin 12-year-old daughters before committing suicide, deputies say
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas - Authorities say a North Texas father murdered his twin 12-year-old girls and then committed suicide. It happened Friday morning in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies say a woman called to report she'd had a disagreement with her husband and left their home in the Brushie Prairie community. When she returned hours later, she heard a gunshot and left again to call police.
fox4news.com
Carrollton suspect accused of leading fentanyl ring that led to deaths of students appears in court
CARROLLTON, Texas - One of the two people arrested for reportedly dealing deadly drugs to middle and high school students faced a judge in federal court Friday. The drugs were tied to ten overdoses in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Magaly Mejia Cano waived her right to a probable cause hearing. Cameras...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Family members of victims address Richard Acosta
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. His son, Abel Acosta, has been identified as the suspected shooter.
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting: Accused shooter’s father found guilty, sentenced to life in prison
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury found Richard Acosta guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of three teenagers at a convenience store in Garland, even though he didn’t fire a shot. Acosta’s son, Abel Acosta, has been identified as the shooter. Richard Acosta drove his son...
fox4news.com
Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student
PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for men wanted for string of vehicle burglaries
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police need your help identifying two men wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries in December. One of them turned violent. Police released surveillance pictures of the men they want to find. Police believe they were breaking into vehicles to steal guns. In one case, police...
fox4news.com
Late night crash in Dallas leaves multiple people injured
DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and two others are seriously hurt after a crash in Dallas late Friday night. It happened at about 10 p.m., along Live Oak Road at North Central Expressway, near the Deep Ellum area. The crash involved two small SUVs. Firefighters were needed...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash along Central Expressway in Dallas early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an SUV and an 18-wheeler collided along the highway, near Lovers Lane. There were people trapped inside the SUV,...
fox4news.com
36 displaced after fire at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - There are 36 people who have been displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday night. Crews were called to the Murdeaux Villas just after 7 p.m., where they found a fire burning inside the walls of the building. Dozens of firefighters were on scene...
fox4news.com
Driver dies after being swept off flooded I-30 service road in Royse City
ROYSE CITY, Texas - An elderly man was killed when his vehicle got stuck in high water on the Interstate 30 service road in Royse City. Royse City police said it happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a time when the area was extremely flooded and the water was dangerously swift.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth lawmaker pushing to make gambling legal in Texas
A Fort Worth Republican is behind a new push to legalize casino gambling in our state. State Rep. Charlie Green is calling for a vote in November. Texas Tribune's political correspondent Patrick Svitek talks about the legislation.
fox4news.com
Grand re-opening celebration held for Dallas ISD schools destroyed by 2019 tornado
DALLAS - A grand reopening celebration was held Saturday for two schools in Dallas that were destroyed by a tornado in 2019. The schools, Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy, now have state of the art campuses for students and educators to enjoy. "Because I think...
fox4news.com
Aida Live in Dallas
The hit musical Aida will be performed by Lyric Stage at the Majestic Theatre from February 15-19. The director, Sasha Maya Ada, gives us a preview.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 10 evening forecast
Rain could be headed our way on Friday night, and there is a chance some people in North Texas could even see some snow. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a closer look the forecast.
fox4news.com
Former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game passes away
EVERMAN, Texas - The Everman community is mourning the loss of a former football player who was paralyzed during a high school game 20 years ago. Corey Fulbright died this week. Back in 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year...
Comments / 0