ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Watch: What to know about this year’s Super Bowl stadium

By Austin Kellerman, Juan Cisneros
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsvBa_0kf6ps7a00

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NEXSTAR) — This year’s big game returns to Arizona and State Farm Stadium in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

This will be the fourth time the Super Bowl will be held in the state, the last time being Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks, and the stadium was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Arizona, South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Tampa are the only sites to have hosted the Super Bowl more than four times.

State Farm Stadium can host more than 63,000 people for football games. It will certainly exceed that number for Super Bowl LVI.

The stadium also has the first fully retractable grass field in North America. The field is on a massive track and takes some 70 minutes to roll in and out.

Last year’s Super Bowl was held at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

The field is ready for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
sportszion.com

“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy

The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
PORTLAND, TX
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in Farmington crash identified

UPDATE (2/12): The New York State Police have identified the man who was killed in Friday’s crash in the town of Farmington as 35-year-old Cole Estey from Clifton Springs. ORIGINAL STORY (2/10): ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the […]
FARMINGTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Greece PD looking to identify man involved in Macy’s shoplifting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident Friday evening. Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m., the Macy’s security at Greece Ridge Mall investigated a shoplifting incident involving a man. Prior to police’s arrival, the Greece Police Department says the […]
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

1 dead after car crashes into Wayne Co. home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Williamson that occurred late Saturday afternoon. According to troopers, shortly after 4 p.m. state police stopped an individual for speeding east on Ridge Road. While troopers were speaking with the driver, the individual sped away, they said. The car left […]
WILLIAMSON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy