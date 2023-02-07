10 annoying things people do at Colorado's ski resorts

Photo Credit: THEPALMER (iStock). THEPALMER

It's hard to beat the experience of cruising through the snow on a wide open run at your favorite winter resort. Surrounded by mountains that stretch to the horizon and with fresh air on your face, you've found what you were looking for – peace.

But wait, what was it that almost collided with you? It flew past so fast it was a mere blur. Another skier? Cutting you off? Your moment of peace has been interrupted by a close call and the risk of serious injury or death. And you know it will happen again. After all, almost getting smacked by someone who's not paying attention is just one of the many annoyances that can sneak their way into the perfect slopesport day.

Here are 10 things people do at Colorado's ski resorts that we could all really do without:

1. The human traffic cone

We get it, it's a crowded day and parking is sparse – everyone has noticed that. However, standing in the last open spot in the parking lot for an extended period of time while waiting for a vehicle full of friends to arrive will always be taboo. It's a surefire way to get plenty of glares and maybe some harsh words sent your way. Everyone is anxious to get to the slopes – respect the parking lot rules of 'early bird gets the worm.'

2. The distracted lift-rider

As crowds start to form, so do dreaded lift lines and the general annoyance that comes with them. Everyone is anxious to get their next run in, making this a bad time to let distractions slow you down. The worst is when someone at the front of the line isn't paying attention and results in a lift stoppage. It's also important to make sure you're not knocking into other slopegoers' expensive gear with your own skis or snowboard. Pay attention and don't be that person.

3. Mr. Free Concert

Helmet speakers are made for a reason. Use them! No one also wants to hear your personal hype song while they're cruising down the slopes, on a lift, or waiting in line to head up the mountain. Even if you've got great taste in music, common courtesy means keeping it to yourself. It's also worth noting that headphones aren't a great option, as these fully cover your earholes. This is why helmet speakers, when used responsibly, are the way to go. Aleck is one popular option.

4. The surprise lift bar-putter-downer

Ski lift safety bars have long been a point of controversy on American slopes. While putting the bar down is commonplace in many places around the globe, for some reason, a lot of American slopegoers tend to leave it up. Because many skiers and snowboarders are used to not using the bar, it can be a bit jarring when it suddenly slams down. If you're putting the bar down, let others on the lift know and give them a moment to adjust their seating and move gear around as needed. A simple "Bar!" with a brief pause will generally do.

5. The person with a need for speed

We get it – going fast is fun. That being said, going fast without being in control puts everyone on the slopes at risk. If you're going fast on your skis, make sure you're able to handle that speed first. No one wants to get smacked from behind by someone that can't stop. It's also important to go fast on terrain that's safe to do so – particularly, avoiding areas where new skiers frequent. Even if you're able to dodge these new skiers, being surrounded by fast skiers can add to their level of stress, potentially contributing to more mistakes and bad decisions. Feel free to go fast, but be responsible and respectful of others when doing so.

6. The mid-run group hang

Something that can particularly annoying on crowded days is when a group of slopegoers decides to take a mid-run break in the middle of the slope. Not only does this interrupt the flow of slopegoers coming down the mountain, it can also pose a safety hazard when these groups aren't visible to those on terrain above them. Stopping under a jump or laying down in the snow can greatly increase the likelihood that these groups cause dangerous collisions and accidents. There's nothing wrong with taking a break, but try to do so on the edge of the run where you're out of the way, also in a position that keeps you highly visible to those above. Never take breaks in blind spots on the mountain.

7. Lift talkers

Obviously, conversations on the ski lift are often fine, but it's always important to read the room. Sharing your life story or bragging about your abilities (especially the humble brags) usually aren't appreciated. If those you're sharing the lift with want to chat, then go ahead and chat, but if they don't, keep to yourself. It's that simple.

8. The litter bug

The mountain isn't your personal trash can. Just because a ski resort might be a commercial operation, it doesn't mean you can toss your garbage anywhere. Never throw trash off a ski lift and don't leave it at the side of a run. It's also important to make sure that trash is secure so you're not accidentally dropping it on your way down the mountain. There are plenty of trash receptacles found at the top and bottom of many lifts – use them. It can also be a good idea to bring some sort of a bag along that lets you keep trash in your backpack without making a mess.

9. The gear swinger

Skis and snowboards can be awkward to carry, especially when starting out in slopesports. That being said, it's important to be highly aware of where gear is swinging while moving about the base area of a mountain. No one wants to get whacked in the face with a set of skis or snowboard.

10. The snow sprayer

While intentionally spraying friends with snow might be fun, spraying strangers is a big no-no. One instance where this tends to occur is when someone takes a fall, set-up to be sprayed by others zipping by them and making turns too close for comfort. Instead of spraying a downed slopegoer, give them space – or better yet, ask them if they need help.

Slopesports are a blast, but annoying behavior can definitely harsh the good vibes. Most of it boils down to not being a jerk and not being aloof. If everyone followed those two rules, many common complaints about other slopegoers could be avoided.