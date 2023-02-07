Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Icy Winter Sculptures
WELLSBORO, PA (WENY)-- Wellsboro kicked off the second half of their winter festival, with beautiful ice carvings, throughout Main Street. The skills demonstrated are very appealing to the eye, just like your Valentine's Day candy. “So today we are having a winter fest. Up and down the streets we are...
NewsChannel 36
Pathways Inc. hosts annual fundraiser gala
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Pathways Inc. hosted their annual fundraiser gala, Friday evening. The Mardi Gras Gala had New Orleans-inspired food, live music, and a silent auction. All the money that was raised goes toward the Erwin Child & Family Center. Over 200 people came out to show their support and donate.
NewsChannel 36
Sweetheart Breakfast with Pine City Volunteer Fire Department
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Pine City Volunteer Fire Department got up bright and early to serve their community. As Valentine's Day quickly approaches, the department started cooking breakfast before the moon set and sun rose. “Today we have Valentine's Day coming up on Tuesday so we are doing...
NewsChannel 36
13 Elmira High School student-athletes sign to compete at collegiate level
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - It was a special day at Elmira High School as 13 student-athletes signed to compete at the collegiate level in a wide range of sports including football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, cross country, baseball, and softball. Check out the full list of signees below from Thursday's event, and click on the attached videos to view interviews with some of the student-athletes.
NewsChannel 36
My Weather App isn't Working!
Have you ever wondered why your Weather App says it's cloudy, but you are observing snow showers outside your front door? There's a reason behind this! The National Weather Service has a Radar near Binghamton. This Radar provides coverage for use in the Twin Tiers. However, not everyone gets the same coverage from this Radar! The farther away you are from a Radar, the more likely it is that Radar won't tell you the full story.
NewsChannel 36
Vietnam Reflections: Christopher Kamas
(WENY) -- In this week's Vietnam Reflections, we're hearing from Christopher Kamas, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Kamas served in Vietnam in 1971. He was also the Executive Chairman for The Moving Wall committee, when the wall came to Elmira in 2022.
NewsChannel 36
The Troy Area School District mourns a tragic loss
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA (WENY) -- The Troy Area School District suffered a tragic loss this weekend. Ms. Chrisitne Woodward was in a fatal car crash on Saturday. She was a cherished member of the district, where she was an elementary school teacher for 15 years at East Troy, WR Coman, and Intermediate schools.
NewsChannel 36
Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
NewsChannel 36
Crystal City PBA reaches fundraiser goal for K-9 unit
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday evening, hundreds of people showed up for the Crystal City Police Benevolent Association's (PBA) pasta dinner fundraiser at the VFW on Baker Street in Corning to raise money for a new K-9 unit. The Corning City Council voted to give the department $60,000 -- and the PBA had to come up with a way to raise $20,000 -- to reach its total goal of $80,000.
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Man Arrested on Charges Stemming from Business Practices
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Tompkins County man has been arrested as a result of an investigation into his business practices dating back to 2019. According to New York State Police, 44 year old Parker Megivern of Tompkins County was arrested on Wednesday for grand larceny, and scheme to defraud.
