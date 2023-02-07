Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
Hilton says China demand to be volatile near-term, sees gradual recovery
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) expects demand for stays in China to be volatile in the near term due to rising COVID-19 infections, the hotel operator said on Thursday, but sees the key tourism market gradually recovering through the year.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Economist Who Predicted the 2008 Housing Crash Says Home Prices Will Drop 15% in 2023
Citing the large disparity between property costs and buyer incomes, market expert Ian Shepherdson believes that home prices may fall another 15% in 2023. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could Be The...
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Fed official says he looks at the price of Stouffer's frozen lasagna to gauge inflation
In an interview with CNN, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said he looked at the price of lasagna to think about inflation, which he said is up $5.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
What the Fed rate hike means for you
Interest rates are going up again, according to a Wednesday announcement by the Federal Reserve Bank. What does that mean for your wallet? Find out here.
CNBC
Treasury yields are flat as investors look to remarks from Fed Chairman Powell
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials that could provide fresh hints about the economic outlook. Prices and yields move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Fed speakers including Chairman Jerome Powell are due to make remarks on Tuesday....
aircargonews.net
Shenzhen Airport backs cargo as international volumes soar
Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX) is investing in cargo terminals and faster handling of e-commerce goods to supercharge international volumes as China’s vast airfreight market reopens for business. The third largest cargo airport on the Chinese mainland – and the biggest in terms of domestic cargo volumes –...
CNET
Today's Mortgage Rates for Feb. 7, 2023: Rates Trend Higher
A couple of important mortgage rates went higher over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages made significant gains. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed, though not as fast. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal...
marketscreener.com
Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of February 6: Rates mixed
We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info. Last week's announcement by the Federal Reserve that it has implemented only a minor rate hike,...
marketscreener.com
Asian stocks draw massive foreign inflows on softer dollar, growth optimism
(Reuters) - Emerging Asia ex-China stocks received massive inflows in January, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of its rate hikes and as the dollar weakened against regional currencies. Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea...
ValueWalk
FTSE 100 Closes Below Record High Reached Earlier As Interest Rate Worries Blow In
FTSE 100 ends at 7,885.17 below the record close of 7,901.8 reached on Friday, and down from the all-time high of 30 reached earlier today. BT (LON:BT.A), BP (LON:BP), Next (LON:NXT) and Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) help propel index higher after forecasts a UK recession could be avoided. Worries blow in...
freightwaves.com
Maersk: Container shipping contract rates will sink to spot levels
A.P Moller-Maersk, operator of the world’s second-largest container line, announced fourth-quarter results in line with expectations on Wednesday. But its outlook for 2023 came in below consensus, with rates expected to be particularly weak in the second half of the year. Maersk sees spot rates now stabilizing. It expects...
aircargonews.net
Cargo carrier Asia Pacific Airlines grounded by FAA
Cargo airline Asia Pacific Airlines has been grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) because it was “unable to demonstrate that its pilots were properly trained” said the US government agency. In a statement, the FAA confirmed it issued an Emergency Order of Suspension on February 1 to...
marketscreener.com
Indian households' inflation expectations moderating - RBI's Jan survey
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian household's inflation expectations for the current period moderated by 20 basis points to 9.6%, while consumer confidence improved further, the results of the Reserve Bank of India's latest round of internal surveys conducted in January showed. India's annual retail inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December...
