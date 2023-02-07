ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NEWS CENTER Maine

Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
FALMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Not Criminally Responsible: What does that really mean?

AUGUSTA, Maine — When we think of our court system, more often than not, a person who is accused of a crime would plead guilty or not guilty. If they plead not guilty, a trial would be held to determine whether the accused is guilty. But what happens if the accused experiences mental illness? And what if that mental illness is so severe that the line between guilty and not guilty becomes blurred. In that blurry place, a person can be guilty of a crime but found not criminally responsible.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits

MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine pups take the field for the 'Puppy Bowl' and bring attention to local shelters

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine puppies made the roster for the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the shelter that brought them to their forever home says it's a big win for local shelters. "It's a big game, it's going to be all over the TV, it's on Animal Planet... it will bring awareness to our shelter, our mission, and what we are doing." Kyra Hunsicker, the communications director for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures

LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian versus Amtrak train crash that occurred on Main Street in Biddeford early Tuesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., the Biddeford Regional Communications Center received a report from an engineer on a southbound Amtrak train that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, a news release from Biddeford police said.
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Monopoly edition to be released fall 2023

PORTLAND, Maine — Your favorite Portland destinations could soon be part of a historic board game. The manufacturers of Monopoly joined Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, Lynn Tillotson, president & CEO of Visit Portland, and Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to announce that the iconic game is releasing Monopoly: Portland, Maine edition.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

