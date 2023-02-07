Read full article on original website
Falmouth man faces five-year sentence for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday on charges of fraud. Joshua Frances, 46, of Falmouth was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Not Criminally Responsible: What does that really mean?
AUGUSTA, Maine — When we think of our court system, more often than not, a person who is accused of a crime would plead guilty or not guilty. If they plead not guilty, a trial would be held to determine whether the accused is guilty. But what happens if the accused experiences mental illness? And what if that mental illness is so severe that the line between guilty and not guilty becomes blurred. In that blurry place, a person can be guilty of a crime but found not criminally responsible.
Maine Legislature declares 'Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day'
SACO, Maine — February 10 is officially "Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day." State representatives met on this day for a round table discussion about mental health issues in Maine at the Sweetser Campus in Saco. "For me, there was absolutely never a debate, and we are going to...
South Portland extends licenses for hotels serving as temporary shelters
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For months, a couple of hotels in South Portland have been home to hundreds of asylum seekers and people experiencing homelessness. During a meeting Tuesday night, the South Portland City Council decided to extend the licenses for two of the hotels. Both the Days Inn...
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
Search for clues in unsolved crime of Thornton Academy student
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police have renewed search efforts into the mysterious case of a 15-year-old girl, found dead in the middle of a road in Scarborough more than two decades ago. Ashley Ouellette, a sophomore at Thornton Academy in Saco, was last seen alive at 2 a.m.,...
2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits
MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and...
Maine pups take the field for the 'Puppy Bowl' and bring attention to local shelters
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine puppies made the roster for the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the shelter that brought them to their forever home says it's a big win for local shelters. "It's a big game, it's going to be all over the TV, it's on Animal Planet... it will bring awareness to our shelter, our mission, and what we are doing." Kyra Hunsicker, the communications director for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said.
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
Activists rally in Portland to 'Say No To Racism'
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers of all ages came out for a rally to "Say No To Racism" in Portland's Congress Square Park Friday evening. They stood with signs in hand reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Hate Has No Home in Portland" among other phrases. "The idea was to do...
'Grammie Fran' helping change Maine students' lives through foster grandparent program
PORTLAND, Maine — The tender loving care some children receive from grandparents growing up is a feeling they never forget. That feeling is exactly what one woman has been giving Maine children for many years through the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program in grade schools. At 81, Fran Seeley...
Roux Institute project moves forward after councilors approve zoning change
PORTLAND, Maine — After much discussion Monday night, plans to construct a large campus for the Roux Institute in Portland are moving forward. The council said the graduate school and research center, backed by Northeastern University, would not just be a win for Portland, but for the state. City...
Organization aims to engage young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
Portland city councilor faces threats after denouncing 'white supremacist' flag
PORTLAND, Maine — Leaders and citizens in Maine's largest city are standing behind City Councilor Victoria Pelletier who said she's become the target of threats after speaking out against white supremacy. It comes after Pelletier took to social media to denounce someone displaying an "It's OK to be white"...
Maine Air National Guard welcomes squadron home after six months overseas
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine National Guard welcomes home squadron after six-month deployment overseas. The Maine Air National Guard welcomed home 30 members of a squadron this past week who were overseas for more than six months on deployment. During the deployment, the South Portland-based 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS)...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian versus Amtrak train crash that occurred on Main Street in Biddeford early Tuesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., the Biddeford Regional Communications Center received a report from an engineer on a southbound Amtrak train that a pedestrian had been struck south of the Main Street railroad crossing, a news release from Biddeford police said.
Wells man pleads not guilty to terrorism, attempted murder charges in attacking three NYC police officers
Trevor Bickford, of Wells, who allegedly traveled to New York City on New Year's Eve and attacked three New York City police officers with a long blade to carry out jihad, was indicted on ten state charges in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday. The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the...
Caretakers: 'Uptick' in vandalism at Navy plane memorial
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Caretakers say there's been a steady increase in vandalism at a prominent military monument. The Brunswick Naval Air Station has been closed since 2011, but many in town remain proud of the history there, including a four-propeller P3 Orion plane memorial. John Briley is the executive...
Portland Monopoly edition to be released fall 2023
PORTLAND, Maine — Your favorite Portland destinations could soon be part of a historic board game. The manufacturers of Monopoly joined Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, Lynn Tillotson, president & CEO of Visit Portland, and Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday to announce that the iconic game is releasing Monopoly: Portland, Maine edition.
