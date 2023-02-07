Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Several People Rescued From Brockton House Fire; Teen in Critical Condition
Firefighters rescued several people who became trapped inside a triple decker during a fire early Sunday in Brockton, Massachusetts. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on Central Square around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out the third-floor...
Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home
BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after a fire tore through a Brockton home early Sunday morning.It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Central Square.Flames started on the second floor and spread to the third.Firefighters said that when they arrived they found "several people hanging from windows on the third floor." Rescuers used ladders to get them safely to the ground.Several people were taken to the hospital, including a teenager who remains in critical condition.Brockton Fire Captain Christopher Tilton said the fire started with a candle in a second-floor bedroom.Ilda Nunes lives on the second...
nbcboston.com
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
nbcboston.com
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire in Brockton Displaces 10 Residents
A fire overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, displaced 10 residents from their home. Brockton fire said they responded to reports of a porch fire on North Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found heavy fire on a second floor porch. The fire ultimately extended into the second and third floors and an attic.
nbcboston.com
25-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Providence
A 25-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot Sunday morning in Providence, Rhode Island. WJAR-TV reports that Providence police were called to a Burnside Street home around 6 a.m. for a reported disturbance. Shots were said to have been fired. Officers found the victim dead inside the house,...
nbcboston.com
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
nbcboston.com
12 Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Boston
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at an six-family duplex in Boston, displacing 12 people. The Boston Fire Department said flames were knocked down quickly at 957 Hyde Park Ave., stopping the fire from spreading around 4:30 a.m. The Red Cross was on scene to help with housing. No...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
nbcboston.com
3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
nbcboston.com
North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun
Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Facing Intoxicated Driving Charges After Traveling Wrong Way on I-93 in Salem, NH
A 35-year-old man was allegedly driving intoxicated early Saturday morning when he was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire. State police say Wigberto Maldonado, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving following the incident on I-93 in Salem.
capecod.com
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
nbcboston.com
Man Dies, Woman Critically Injured After Fire Rips Through Plymouth Home
A man died and a woman was in critical condition Friday morning after a fire ripped through a home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to the town's fire chief. The call came in to firefighters at 5:24 a.m. for smoke inside a building on Post 'N Rail Avenue, Chief Neil Foley said. The report came through a Life Alert.
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting
Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
