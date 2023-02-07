Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Facing Domestic Abuse Charges
A Bartlesville woman is facing charges of domestic abuse. Melissa Ann Richards appeared in Washington County Court yesterday. The affidavit states Richards and the victim were in the house. When the victim started to make food and was making too much noise in the kitchen, a verbal altercation began. Richards says the victim slapped her in the face, and she retaliated. The victim denies striking Richards. Officers say Richards had no visible marks on her face, but the victim had an extremely red and swollen left eye.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
kggfradio.com
Cherryvale PD Warns of Evergy Scam
The Cherryvale Police Department is warning citizens of a scam. Cherryvale PD says they have received reports of a scam originating from people identifying themselves as Evergy. The scammer is calling and advising the victim that they are a disconnect technician and that the homeowner is two months overdue with payment. They then ask for a prepaid card as payment because they say they are unable to take any other form of payment.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Authorities seeking DNA samples after break in 45y/o cold case
Oklahoma and Texas authorities are reaching out to former Picher residents in hopes someone has information on the family of a missing Picher teen.
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
kggfradio.com
Wilson County Experiencing CO Shortage
Wilson County continues to struggle with obtaining and retaining correctional officers. County Sheriff Jack Lucke says that another CO has resigned and the county has now less than half the officers they need to perform. Additional items of discussion at the Wilson County Commission meeting were a discussion with Road...
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide
The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
kggfradio.com
Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons
A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
Woman Killed In Crash Along State Highway 20 In Osage County
A woman is dead on Thursday morning after a crash along State Highway 20 on Wednesday Afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road in Osage County. According to troopers, 66-year-old Vickie Morrison of Tulsa, Oklahoma,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
fourstateshomepage.com
High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”
ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
Independence Police investigate early-morning fire
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. - An early-morning fire in Independence, Kansas was extinguished after over an hour of constant battling. At 12:34 A.M., Independence Fire-EMS responded to a reported structure fire at 217 N. 12th. After discovering two structures with visible flames,…
kggfradio.com
Zellner Discusses Caney Financial Situation
Caney City Administrator Kelley Zellner wrote a letter to the residents of Caney today, talking about the financial situation of the town. Zellner recapped the debt service the town has acquired over the last twenty years, the unincumbered cash flow that is set to be exhausted by the summer of 2024, and the concerns of not being able to pay the city's debt.
kggfradio.com
Washington County Teen Back In Court
A Bartlesville teen accused of killing her grandparents was back in court today. 17-year-old Heidi Dutton is being charged with first degree murder of her grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton. The murders took place just before Christmas in rural northern Washington County. Dutton's next court appearance is set for March...
Three structures damaged following fire in Independence
Three structures were damaged following a fire in Independence, Kan. early Wednesday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality
Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Rape
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday on a felony charge alleging rape by instrumentation. Austin Earl Dempsey was arrested on February 3rd after a call was made on a reported rape that had recently occurred on the 600 block of Se Elmhurst Ave. According to...
Dispensary of Hope site coming to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
Comments / 0