The Apprentice has return to the BBC for another series without Claude Littner.Littner made a grand return after taking a year off in 2022 when he almost lost his leg following a horrific injury.However, Lord Alan Sugar was forced to drop his aide once again just one episode into the latest run.Speaking at a press launch for the series, multiple outlets reported Sugar as saying: “Unfortunately, Claude suffered some medical issues and so I was asked to think of someone else.”He opted for series one winner Tim Capmbell, who stepped into Littner’s shoes for the previous outing, which aired...

