ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

'A great day for Joe Biden' after Social Security messaging successes: Full Panel

President Biden's State of the Union address scrambles Republican on Social Security and Medicare. Mike Memoli, Susan Page, Navin Nayak and Dnaielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss messaging after the State of the Union, a second object shot down over American airspace and the Special Counsel's subpoena of former Vice President Pence.Feb. 10, 2023.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
NBC News

Trump lawyers expected to fight Pence subpoena on executive privilege grounds

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are expected to fight the special counsel's subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence on executive privilege grounds, according to a source familiar with the Trump legal team’s discussions. Pence has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, a source familiar with the...
NBC News

NBC News

582K+
Followers
67K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy