Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big mistake’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said the House GOP’s jeering at President Biden during the State of the Union address last week was a “big mistake” by the party. “Big mistake. Look, you know, you don’t want to — you don’t want to rise to the bait, and they did, a…
NBC News
‘I have real concerns’ about Biden admin’s transparency on flying objects: Gang of 8 Democrat
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) shares the latest on what information has been shared about the shootdown of multiple unidentified high-altitude objects over Alaska and Canada.Feb. 12, 2023.
NBC News
'A great day for Joe Biden' after Social Security messaging successes: Full Panel
President Biden's State of the Union address scrambles Republican on Social Security and Medicare. Mike Memoli, Susan Page, Navin Nayak and Dnaielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss messaging after the State of the Union, a second object shot down over American airspace and the Special Counsel's subpoena of former Vice President Pence.Feb. 10, 2023.
White House and Fox struggle to agree on terms of Biden Super Bowl interview
WASHINGTON — The White House and Fox Corp. are involved in a public spat over the terms of a traditional pre-show Super Bowl interview with President Joe Biden. In the past 10 hours, the White House and Fox have issued a range of conflicting statements: the interview had been canceled; it was back on; it's no longer happening.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Trump rips Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl performance
Former President Trump criticized Rihanna on Thursday ahead of her planned performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
NBC News
Full Panel: ‘Rick Scott is a gift to the White House and he’s a thorn in the side of McConnell’
Leigh Ann Caldwell, Jonah Goldberg, Garrett Haake and Symone Sanders-Townsend join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the dynamics of the White House and GOP following the State of the Union address.Feb. 12, 2023.
NBC News
Full Polis: ‘The federal government should step in. States can’t solve immigration.’
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the governors’ meeting with President Biden, and break down the kind of help state capitals are expecting from Washington.Feb. 10, 2023.
George Santos says Kyrsten Sinema told him to 'hang in there.' Her office says that’s a 'lie.'
WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., said in an interview on Thursday that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., consoled him after his tense exchange this week with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, but Sinema's office says she never spoke to Santos. Santos told Newsmax Thursday evening that after Romney lashed out...
NBC News
Intel community tracked things that ‘didn’t look like balloons’ but now ‘attuned’: Rep. Himes
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), ranking member, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence says the U.S. intelligence community is gaining more awareness of tracking high altitude objects of national security concern.Feb. 12, 2023.
Trump lawyers expected to fight Pence subpoena on executive privilege grounds
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are expected to fight the special counsel's subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence on executive privilege grounds, according to a source familiar with the Trump legal team’s discussions. Pence has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, a source familiar with the...
NBC News
‘I would love a governor’ to be 2024 GOP nominee: Utah governor
Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah) weighs in on the 2024 GOP presidential race and announces his support for governors as candidates in an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Feb. 12, 2023.
Pomerantz: My 'book is meaningless, it doesn’t provide any kind of defense’ for Trump
Mark Pomerantz, author of "People Vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account," joins Meet the Press and defends his latest book against accusations that it could fuel – not damage – the former president’s legal defense.Feb. 12, 2023.
NBC News
