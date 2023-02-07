ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Allen Houston-Bey
5d ago

How does the thought to do something like this to a child even enter the mind of anyone let alone a man and someone that creates life and probably has children.

Marconius
5d ago

Life in prison ? No... Sleepy time.

KTLO

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement arrest armed Texan fugitive couple

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) – On Friday Randolph County sheriff deputies, Pocahontas police officers, and Arkansas State Police arrested an armed couple from Texas. According to our content partners at Region 8 News the Arkansas State Police sent a tip to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell on Thursday about a fugitive couple on the run from Texas that were passing through the state.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
crete

Texas Mother Wanted for Abandonment

It is a heart-wrenching situation when a parent abandons their children, leaving them to fend for themselves. Such a case is currently underway in Texas, where police are searching for a mother named Raven Yates who is accused of abandoning her two young children for two months last year.
TEXAS STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Man Executed In Texas For Killing Three Teenagers While They Were Asleep

On Wednesday, a guy who was convicted of killing three teens while they were asleep in 1998 and sentenced to death by the state of Texas was put to death by the state. In January of 1998, a jury found John Balentine, then 54 years old, guilty of the murders of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, which took place in a house in Amarillo, Texas. At the time of the deaths of the teenagers, Balentine was 28 years old.
AMARILLO, TX
KTSM

TX DPS stop leads to human smuggling arrest on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)—A driver is arrested early Friday morning following a traffic stop on I-10. A Texas DPS spokesman said when troopers pulled the vehicle over near Transmountain, they discovered 6 undocumented migrants inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and is now facing human smuggling charges. The case has been turned over to […]
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas couple charged in 10 juvenile fentanyl poisonings, including 3 deaths

(The Center Square) – A couple from north Texas has been charged in connection with 10 fentanyl poisonings of juveniles, three of which were fatal, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton says. “To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a news release. “To deal fentanyl to minors – naive middle and high school students – is to shatter futures. These defendants’ alleged actions are simply despicable. We can never replace the three teenagers...
CARROLLTON, TX
Lansing Daily

Texas Woman Charged After Husband Dies of 'Suspicious Illness,' Previously Investigated in Ex-Husband's Death

A Texas woman who was previously investigated in connection with the death of an ex-husband now faces a murder charge in connection with her current husband’s “suspicious death.” Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 3 and is being held on $5 million bond in Chambers County, according to a press … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
US105

What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
Lansing Daily

Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor’s Dogs

A 30-year-old Texas man was killed on Wednesday after he tried to save his dog while the animal was being attacked by his neighbor’s dogs. Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told Fox 26 that authorities believe the man — who has not yet been publicly named — was inside his home in Houston when he heard … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE

