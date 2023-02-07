Read full article on original website
Scattered snow showers Friday
Today look for scattered snow showers. Most of the snow will fall this morning. Amounts will be light unless you are in those places that get lake effect...you'll get a little extra. Totals today...from a trace to 3 inches. Most of us get a trace. And it's fluffier snow...not icy like yesterday. Temperatures will fall today. Look for temperatures in the low to mid 30s this morning...and low to mid 20s by 5 PM. Lots of clouds. Wind gusts to 25 mph from the northwest.
Taking a look at road conditions in northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- The 2022 PASER Ratings have been completed, offering communities a look at the quality of roads across Michigan. The ratings are a collaboration between the Michigan Department of Transportation, local road commissions and other agencies every year. The PASER Ratings, or Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating system, look...
Northern Michigan wolf population remains stable
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources conducts a wolf survey every other winter, both in the northern Lower Peninsula and eastern Upper Peninsula. "We want to be able to demonstrate to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that our wolves are stable and recovered in the state...
Michiganders to see price increase in recreation passport, first time in three years
Michiganders will have to pay a little more for the Recreation Passport. The Michigan Department on Natural Resources (DNR) said this increase in cost for Michigan residents is a "statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy." Starting March 1, the resident Recreation Passport fee will...
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
Michigan awards businesses $1.7M for employee training
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The State of Michigan has awarded dozens of businesses $1.7 million to help train incoming employees. The Going Pro Talent Fund is providing this assistance to 54 employers throughout northern Michigan. The training includes anything from construction and healthcare to viticulture or other jobs specific to northern...
Early educators say Whitmer's goal of universal pre-K is doable, if other issues addressed
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled a plan designed for some Michiganders who may not be born yet. The governor announced Wednesday she's aiming to make pre-school free and accessible to all of the state's four-year-olds by the end of her second term in 2026. Gov. Whitmer...
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
Tax break bill faces political antics in Michigan Legislature
LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks may be on the horizon in the Michigan Legislature, after what many would describe as a chaotic day in Lansing Thursday. Hours of boredom and waiting quickly turned into anger and frustration in both chambers of the legislature, as Democrats attempted to push through one of their first major priorities of the new term: HB 4001, a plan from Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cut taxes on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, and give taxpayers $180 'inflation relief checks.'
