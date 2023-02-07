Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
talbotspy.org
Announcing Oxford Fine Artist 2023 Artists
The 39th annual three-day Oxford Fine Arts Show is set for May 19-21, 2023. The prestigious juried exhibit draws a wide selection of regional collectors as well as collectors from major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The much-anticipated annual show is well known throughout the area and celebrated as the season’s “kick-off” for art lovers. All submissions were sent anonymously to the juror who selected the much-anticipated list of artists for the year. The juror also selected a “featured image” to be the subject of the poster and is the honored “Featured artist”. The competition was steep this year with many submissions for the small show kept to 36 artists. The OCC configures its gallery space to accommodate that limited number and find the show feels exquisite at that size.
talbotspy.org
Sharing the Story of Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins
Frederick Douglass is by far Talbot County’s most famous native, and with good reason. But there’s another Talbot native who survived slavery and went on to make significant and lasting contributions to the citizens of the county that still have impact today. The name Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins might...
talbotspy.org
Delmarva Review: E Duo Unum by Maxine Poe-Jensen
Editor’s Note: The author is the Featured Student Writer for the 15th anniversary issue. She is the first recipient of the Talbot Arts and Delmarva Review Talbot County High School Mentorship Scholarship award. Author’s Note: “As an only child, siblinghood has always been a mystery. I’ve always wondered what...
talbotspy.org
CBMM, Chesapeake College to Host Marine Welding Course
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake College are partnering this spring to host a marine welding course. The seven-session course, WEL: Special Topics–Marine Welding Processes, is scheduled for Monday evenings, March 27–May 8, from 6–8:30pm. The cost is $850 with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Advance registration for the program is required at bit.ly/MarineWelding2023.
talbotspy.org
The Garfield Brings Summer Psychosis to Chestertown with Psycho Beach Party
Grab your Hawaiian shirt and lei because sun, surf and psychosis await you for a raucous day on Malibu Beach in Garfield Theatre for the Arts’ “Psycho Beach Party,” opening Friday, February 10 at 8 pm. This Charles Busch send-up of 1960’s-innocent “Gidget” flicks quickly morph into...
talbotspy.org
State Lawmakers want Local Governments to Prepare Climate Crisis Plans
As state agencies begin implementing the ambitious Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, which confronts the effects of global warming in multiple ways, two lawmakers are back with a bill they floated last year to require counties to put together a climate crisis plan, outlining how they’d prepare for and respond to emergencies.
