Confrontation turns into 3 shot on Leonard, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were shot after a confrontation on Leonard Street around 5:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids Sunday, Police Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed. The three people were the only ones involved in the situation and they likely all knew each other. Police believe all of their injuries may be life threatening.
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
Shooting at apartment in Ottawa County under investigation

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators are trying to determine what happened inside an apartment Saturday, Feb. 11, that is believed to be the scene of a shooting, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 11:32 p.m. report of shots fired at an apartment near 42nd Avenue...
2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.
