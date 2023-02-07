Read full article on original website
Confrontation turns into 3 shot on Leonard, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were shot after a confrontation on Leonard Street around 5:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids Sunday, Police Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed. The three people were the only ones involved in the situation and they likely all knew each other. Police believe all of their injuries may be life threatening.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Grand Rapids
After a man was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Friday night, a witness stopped the suspect until officers could arrest him, police say.
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
WWMTCw
New info on Heather Kelley case, a sewage dispute in Battle Creek, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Health officials investigating sewage spillage at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. An investigation continues into raw sewage spilling within Emmett Township's Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. About 50 residents at the mobile home...
927thevan.com
Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
wkzo.com
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
Stay-home-mom of 18 years goes back to college with daughters, hits fundraising goal for new business
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A stay-at-home mom of 18 years in West Michigan always told her kids to go to college, but when she realized she wasn’t practicing what she preached, she knew something had to change. "If you don't try, you will never know," said Cassandra Tiensivu,...
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
Battle Creek man arrested after offering money in exchange for murder on social media
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is facing multiple charges after attempting to exchange money for murder through social media. Wednesday morning, police say they were made aware of 31-year-old Jonothon Allen sending social media messages to another person, offering money in exchange for committing a murder.
GRPD: One dead following shooting
Grand Rapids Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday night. A man is in custody after a witness stopped him while he was trying to run away
West Michigan woman who ran home child care regularly locked kids in tents: officials
A West Michigan woman had her home child care license suspended by the state after officials say she admitted to locking children in tents “to ensure their safety.”
Fox17
‘She was a loving person’: Friends, family remember woman hit & killed by car in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Sharika Williams. She was killed in a traffic accident early Thursday morning. “She was a loving person. Everybody that come in contact with her said she's a person that don't judge,” says cousin Kanesha Graves. “She loves heart. She will give you the shirt off our back, anything.”
Shooting at apartment in Ottawa County under investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators are trying to determine what happened inside an apartment Saturday, Feb. 11, that is believed to be the scene of a shooting, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 11:32 p.m. report of shots fired at an apartment near 42nd Avenue...
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Man hit, killed while crossing Kalamazoo road
A man was hit and killed on Friday evening while walking across a Kalamazoo road.
Then and now: Finding the scars left by redlining in Grand Rapids
More than 80 years after the HOLC maps were released, the lines can still be seen in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Judge denies Kalamazoo County's attempt to claim family cabin in Prairie View Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County family is keeping their cottage inside Prairie View Park after the county board of commissioners was dealt a loss in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The Talanda and Johnson family have been fighting with the county over ownership of their land for more than...
Man arrested after trying to hire hitman in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police caught a man who sent a murder-for-hire message outside his would-be victim’s home with a Halloween mask on.
2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.
