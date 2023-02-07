ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Fungi and bacteria are binging on burned soil

UC Riverside researchers have identified tiny organisms that not only survive but thrive during the first year after a wildfire. The findings could help bring land back to life after fires that are increasing in both size and severity. The Holy Fire burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and...
ScreenCrush

Is ‘The Last Of Us’ Fungus Real?

The Last of Us begins decades ago, on a television talk show in the 1960s. A panel of experts discusses the threat posed by novel viruses that could cause a global pandemic. (The parallels to our own world and time are hard to miss.) One of the experts says he is not worried about a pandemic, at least from a virus. Such viruses, he explains, have been around since the dawn of time and new ones appear on occasion. And why they may result in significant illness and death, mankind’s natural immunity eventually adapts, and the pandemic ends.
Popular Science

Nightmare-fuel fungi exist in real life

A "zombie fungus"-infested fly from the Andean cloud forest. While Ophiocordyceps does prey on many insect species, chytrids pose a bigger threat to wildlife. Daniel Newman - stock.adobe.comYou're more likely to have Cocci infiltrate your lungs than cordyceps burst out of your head.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

The first global estimate of the combined weight of all land insects and related arthropods

Arthropods crawl and buzz around us in the wild and on farmlands, on the street and at home, under our floors and in our plumbing systems, even in our food and on our bodies. But while we often are inconvenienced by this group of invertebrates—which comprises more than a million species, including all insects—their absence would be catastrophic: Arthropods are ecosystem engineers that pollinate our crops, turn over agricultural soils and sustain an enormous diversity of predators, from warblers to wolverines, that feed on them directly or indirectly.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dangerous fungus among us unnerves ‘Last of Us’ fans

An apocalypse might be right around the corner, as The Wall Street Journal reports that dangerous fungi, such as those responsible for Valley Fever — diagnosed by symptoms resembling those of the flu — has begun spreading across the U.S. That’s no news to The Last of Us fans, whose knowledge of the fungus known as cordyceps has prepared them for just such an occurrence. In fact, they’ve been preaching of an impending outbreak since 2013, when Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us game dramatized a supposedly-fictional pandemic caused by a mutated cordyceps strand. Shortly thereafter, fans came to realize that the higher-ups at Naughty Dog were inspired by a real-life fungus known as Ophiocordyceps unilateralis (cordyceps for short), otherwise called the “zombie ant fungus,” which is known to infect insects.
MedicalXpress

Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'

Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
COLORADO STATE
scitechdaily.com

Shaking Up Our Understanding: Ethereal Variant of Mysterious Plant Is Actually a New Species

It was once thought that green leaves and photosynthesis were essential for plants, however, some plants have evolved to obtain their nutrients from other organisms instead. One such plant is Monotropastrum humile, a ghostly-looking species that is widely found across East and Southeast Asia. This mycoheterotrophic plant thrives in woodlands with limited sunlight, obtaining its nutrients by feeding off the hyphae of fungi.
Cheddar News

Egg Prices Plummet as Poultry Industry Recovers From Bird Flu Wipeout

"Breakfast is getting a bit more affordable as the price of wholesale eggs is on the decline.The average price per dozen eggs has been slashed by more than 50 percent since its peak price of $5.43 on December 19. Now, they'll cost you $2.61. The assumption is that poultry farms that were forced to cull their egg-producing hens have begun producing eggs again.Last year, the U.S. saw the deadliest bird flu outbreak in history across 46 states as 52.7 million chickens died. However, the majority of the deaths were from culling, a process of depopulation in an attempt to stop a...
The Hill

Climate change contributing to spread of antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’: UN report

Climate change is heightening the risk posed by antibiotic-resistant viruses, according to research published Tuesday by the United Nations Environment Program. The report found so-called superbugs have been exacerbated by climate change due to increased bacterial growth caused by warmer temperatures and pollutants that have increased the spread of antibiotic-resistance genes. The analysis notes that…
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Fungus in the World

Fungus is one the least understood members of the living world, even though they play such a vital role in the ecosystem. Without fungus, we wouldn’t have wine or bread, wood wouldn’t break down after it died, and we wouldn’t have anything to put on our salads! Today, we will look at not just the largest fungus in the world but also the largest organism by biomass.
OREGON STATE

