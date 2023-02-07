Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Fungi and bacteria are binging on burned soil
UC Riverside researchers have identified tiny organisms that not only survive but thrive during the first year after a wildfire. The findings could help bring land back to life after fires that are increasing in both size and severity. The Holy Fire burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and...
Is ‘The Last Of Us’ Fungus Real?
The Last of Us begins decades ago, on a television talk show in the 1960s. A panel of experts discusses the threat posed by novel viruses that could cause a global pandemic. (The parallels to our own world and time are hard to miss.) One of the experts says he is not worried about a pandemic, at least from a virus. Such viruses, he explains, have been around since the dawn of time and new ones appear on occasion. And why they may result in significant illness and death, mankind’s natural immunity eventually adapts, and the pandemic ends.
Nightmare-fuel fungi exist in real life
A "zombie fungus"-infested fly from the Andean cloud forest. While Ophiocordyceps does prey on many insect species, chytrids pose a bigger threat to wildlife. Daniel Newman - stock.adobe.comYou're more likely to have Cocci infiltrate your lungs than cordyceps burst out of your head.
Phys.org
The first global estimate of the combined weight of all land insects and related arthropods
Arthropods crawl and buzz around us in the wild and on farmlands, on the street and at home, under our floors and in our plumbing systems, even in our food and on our bodies. But while we often are inconvenienced by this group of invertebrates—which comprises more than a million species, including all insects—their absence would be catastrophic: Arthropods are ecosystem engineers that pollinate our crops, turn over agricultural soils and sustain an enormous diversity of predators, from warblers to wolverines, that feed on them directly or indirectly.
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer hornets and venomous "blue dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it's just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing bugs,...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Bill Gates Wants to Stop Cows from Burping by Feeding Them an Anti-Methane Dietary Supplement, Changing Food Digestion
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, believes that finding a solution to stop cows from burping is a valuable idea, according to Bloomberg. He has invested in an Australian startup that is working on reducing methane emissions from cows by researching food supplements for livestock.
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dangerous fungus among us unnerves ‘Last of Us’ fans
An apocalypse might be right around the corner, as The Wall Street Journal reports that dangerous fungi, such as those responsible for Valley Fever — diagnosed by symptoms resembling those of the flu — has begun spreading across the U.S. That’s no news to The Last of Us fans, whose knowledge of the fungus known as cordyceps has prepared them for just such an occurrence. In fact, they’ve been preaching of an impending outbreak since 2013, when Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us game dramatized a supposedly-fictional pandemic caused by a mutated cordyceps strand. Shortly thereafter, fans came to realize that the higher-ups at Naughty Dog were inspired by a real-life fungus known as Ophiocordyceps unilateralis (cordyceps for short), otherwise called the “zombie ant fungus,” which is known to infect insects.
MedicalXpress
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
scitechdaily.com
Shaking Up Our Understanding: Ethereal Variant of Mysterious Plant Is Actually a New Species
It was once thought that green leaves and photosynthesis were essential for plants, however, some plants have evolved to obtain their nutrients from other organisms instead. One such plant is Monotropastrum humile, a ghostly-looking species that is widely found across East and Southeast Asia. This mycoheterotrophic plant thrives in woodlands with limited sunlight, obtaining its nutrients by feeding off the hyphae of fungi.
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Egg Prices Plummet as Poultry Industry Recovers From Bird Flu Wipeout
"Breakfast is getting a bit more affordable as the price of wholesale eggs is on the decline.The average price per dozen eggs has been slashed by more than 50 percent since its peak price of $5.43 on December 19. Now, they'll cost you $2.61. The assumption is that poultry farms that were forced to cull their egg-producing hens have begun producing eggs again.Last year, the U.S. saw the deadliest bird flu outbreak in history across 46 states as 52.7 million chickens died. However, the majority of the deaths were from culling, a process of depopulation in an attempt to stop a...
Climate change contributing to spread of antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’: UN report
Climate change is heightening the risk posed by antibiotic-resistant viruses, according to research published Tuesday by the United Nations Environment Program. The report found so-called superbugs have been exacerbated by climate change due to increased bacterial growth caused by warmer temperatures and pollutants that have increased the spread of antibiotic-resistance genes. The analysis notes that…
natureworldnews.com
Some Nepenthes Pitcher Plants Shifted From Catching, Digesting Insects To Absorbing Animal Excrement
Some carnivorous pitcher plants, known as Nepenthes, have shifted from capturing and digesting insects to ability to absorb animal poop for their own daily dose of nutrients, and it's a switch this is proving very beneficial. Nepenthes absorbs poop. Scientists discovered that such botanical poop eaters consume more nitrogen due...
Tucker: Biden Said Leaders Discussed How to Increase Food Shortages, Now 100+ Food Plants Explode, Livestock Die
Recently, Tucker Carlson shed light on a speech by Joe Biden regarding the Ukraine war, where he talked about increasing food production from the U.S. and Canada. Biden's statement about food shortages was seen as a mistake, but he seemed to speak fluently that day.
CBC News
Bird flu keeps spreading beyond birds. Scientists worry it signals a growing threat to humans, too
As a deadly form of avian influenza continues ravaging bird populations around much of the world, scientists are tracking infections among other animals — including various types of mammals more closely related to humans. Throughout the last year, Canadian and U.S. officials detected highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu in...
‘Pandemic potential’: bird flu outbreaks fuelling chance of human spillover
Multiple waves of avian influenza have left a trail of devastation across the globe, leading to the deaths and culling of more than 300 million chickens, ducks and geese and an unknown number of wild birds between 2005 and 2021. Today, with parts of Europe and North America in the...
Eggs prices drop, but the threat from avian flu isn't over yet
After months of eye-popping prices, egg lovers are finally seeing some relief. Wholesale prices in the Midwest fell by 58 cents at the end of January, but the days of a $1.50 a dozen may not return.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Fungus in the World
Fungus is one the least understood members of the living world, even though they play such a vital role in the ecosystem. Without fungus, we wouldn’t have wine or bread, wood wouldn’t break down after it died, and we wouldn’t have anything to put on our salads! Today, we will look at not just the largest fungus in the world but also the largest organism by biomass.
Comments / 0