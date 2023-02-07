Read full article on original website
Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Performance
When Rihanna was confirmed as the halftime show headliner for this year’s Super Bowl, fans went crazy. In terms of music, it’s been almost radio silence from her, sans the two songs we got as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release late last year. Before those the last we heard from her was on PARTYNEXTDOOR’s ‘Believe It’ in 2020 and before that, music dates back to 2017.
Trugoy The Dove of De La Soul Dead At 54
Trugoy The Dove, also known as Plug Two, has passed away at 54. All Hip Hop reports that the rapper passed away earlier today. The cause of death is currently unknown, but the community is already mourning the Brooklyn MC. This sad news comes just weeks before De La’s entire catalog was set to come to streaming.
