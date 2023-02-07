Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield East senior Annika Pluemer has proven herself one of the best in team history
BROOKFIELD — Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Annika Pluemer is set to do something a select few are able to achieve in their high school basketball careers — lead their team in scoring all four years. That would go a long way in explaining why the Brookfield East senior...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Raccoons scale mountain at Muskego
MUSKEGO — A climbing expedition escalated Friday. It will be continued this Saturday. The Oconomowoc wrestling team’s 2023 surge reached a couple of milestones as the Raccoons accumulated 200 points to claim third place in the Classic 8 Conference Tournament. Senior 132-pounder Quintin Wolbert captured his second consecutive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Highlanders’ best showing in years
GLENDALE — About an hour into the North Shore Conference wrestling tournament Friday at Nicolet, somebody pointed out to veteran Homestead wrestling head coach Ernie Millard that the Highlanders were actually leading the meet. At that moment, he let out a laugh. “I know, I know,” he said. “I...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford vs. Homestead girls basketball - 2/7/2023
Orioles fall on late rally: Homestead goes on 20-0 scoring run to take lead. For the full story and more area prep sports, subscribe today: gmtoday.com/subscribe.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marian Meta Brandt
Nov. 28, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2023. Marian Meta Brandt (nee Koepsell) peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1942, to her parents, Gotthold A. Koepsell and Verona A.M (nee Gloede) in the Town of Herman, Dodge County. Marian was baptized on December 6, 1942 by Pastor Herman Laabs, which led to her confirmation on April 28, 1957, by Pastor William Lauterbach at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church). Marian was united in marriage with Ronald H. Brandt for 54 years on July 20, 1968. Together, their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Cheryl, Dean, and Brian.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Prep Roundup: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
HOMESTEAD — Four program records were broken on Saturday, as the West Bend boys swimming team finished in third place at the North Shore Conference championship with a team score of 339. Homestead won the meet with a score of 538.5. Drew Gundrum, Weston Keppert, Will Tibbitts and Wesley...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Suns burn Black Hawks on the road
GRAFTON — West Bend East put it all together Tuesday during a North Shore Conference girls basketball game at Grafton, jumping out to a 20-point halftime lead, then holding off a spirited comeback bid to claim a 72-64 victory. Perhaps the most impressive part for the Suns is the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy C. Trombla
June 20, 1932 - Jan. 31, 2023. Nancy C. Trombla, 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Emil and Frieda Nelson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1950, and after working to save money for college, she obtained her bachelor’s from Central State College (UWSP). She later returned to UW-Stevens Point earning her master’s, while teaching and raising her children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stingers to add indoor golf simulators
WEST BEND — The local business Stingers Golf & Recreation is looking to expand this year, as the minigolf and driving range establishment will add onto its building to add golf simulators. The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved two items for Stingers, at 601 Paradise Drive. The first was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary V. Schultz
Mary V. Schultz (nee Grammer), age 92 years, of West Bend passed peacefully on December 22, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by her family. She had been suffering for little over a year with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and heart failure. Mary was born on January 24, 1930,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne R. Yench, 72
Wayne Yench, age 72, formerly of Grafton and Two Rivers, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Heartsung Assisted Living in Belleville. Wayne was born June 17, 1950, in Port Washington, son of Iris Sorweid Yench and the late Ralph Yench. Wayne is survived by his mother, Iris Boley of Middleton; sister Ann Hoffman of Cross Plains; his niece Tania Hoffman; nephew Jason Hoffman; and great-nephew Shawn Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pickleball taking Washington County by storm
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the United States over the last several years and has found equally growing interest in Washington County. There are already pickleball courts available throughout Washington County, but several municipalities, including Slinger, Jackson and Kewaskum, are either currently building or...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harlan E. Weisser
Harlan E. Weisser passed peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born in Tripp, South Dakota, the son of the late Ernest and Hulda (nee Mehlhaff) Weisser. Harlan moved to the West Bend area in 1972, and worked for a few different places; however, he enjoyed working 3rd shift for many years at Truckers & Travelers so, he could spend his days taking care of things at home before he retired. On July 5, 1987, he married Gertrude M. (nee Weiss), and they shared 36 wonderful years together.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet Jendusa
Janet Jendusa, age 85, beloved wife, mother and Nonnie, passed away into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023. Janet was born on April 29, 1937, in Milwaukee. She married James Jendusa on June 25, 1960. She loved her husband, their kids and their grandkids, who cherished how she made everyone she encountered feel like they were great and could do anything.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Priscilla S. Rubenzer
Nov. 30, 1929 - Feb. 3, 2023. Priscilla S. Rubenzer, nee Pontius, of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Cottages at Cedar Run. She was born November 30, 1929, in Lafayette, IN, to Byron and Carrie (nee Clifton) Pontius. She married James Rubenzer July 2, 1955, in West Lafayette, IN.
Snow and rain lingering in Southeast Wisconsin
We'll continue our transition over to snow into the early evening. Total snow accumulations will range from an inch of slop in Milwaukee to over 6" in Dodge County.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jerome J. Eberhardt
May 15, 1949 - Feb. 3, 2023. Jerome J. Eberhardt passed away peacefully at home at the age of 73 on Friday, February 3, 2023. Jerome was born on May 15, 1949, to John and Bernice (nee Becker) Eberhardt. Jerome graduated from Slinger High School in 1968. Afterward, Jerome was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Army, Jerome was employed at Amity Leather Products Company in West Bend until it closed. He then worked at Craft-Cast Company in Jackson until his retirement. He also enjoyed working at Main Street Mobil where, over the years, he made friends with the owners, co-workers, and customers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Peggy Jean Wagner, 93
Peggy Jean (nee Paegelow) Wagner of Cedarburg passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 1, 2023, at the age 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Leland “Lee” Wagner; loving mother of Terry (Peggy) and Christi (Michael) Tamsen; proud grandma of three angels, Michelle (Jim) Kutz, Tricia (fiancé, Ernest Ziemer) VanGroll and Tara (Aaron) Wagner-Siekmann; and beloved great-grandma to: Kara, Leah, Liam, Graham, Isabel, Taron and Landon. She was dear sister of Sylvia (the late Jack) Laack & Lois (Donald) Porter. She was preceded in death by siblings Anne Paegelow and Lester “Sonny” Paegelow Jr. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Roland Otto Tonn
May 21, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2023. Roland Otto Tonn, born May 21, 1941, in Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Brookfield on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 81. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Mary Buhl and Carri Tonn;...
Comments / 0