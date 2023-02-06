Read full article on original website
Nighthawk Gold Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Demonstrates Significant Boost to the Global and Open-Pit Mineral Resources
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Nighthawk Gold Corp. (“ Nighthawk ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate 1 (the “ 2023 MRE ”) on the Colomac Gold Project (the “ Project ”), located 200 kilometres (“ km ”) north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada (please see Table 1 for the 2023 MRE Summary). The 2023 MRE demonstrates a significant expansion of the open-pit (“ OP ”) mineralization compared to the estimates reported in 2022 2 (“ 2022 Estimate ”) and the potential for a future large-scale, OP project within the Company’s District-Scale exploration land package. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005475/en/ Figure 1 - District-Scale Gold Property Map – Northwest Territories, Canada (Graphic: Business Wire)
Unilever to build Mexico plant as part of $400 million investment
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.
kalkinemedia.com
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) announces AU$35Mn placement for Nifty Project Restart - Kalkine Media
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) has received firm commitments for a placement of 318.6 million shares at AU$0.11 per share to raise AU$35 million (before costs). The participants of the placement will get 1 attaching option for each share, with a two-year term and an exercise price of AU$0.15 per option. The...
Gas giant Linde to invest $7-$9 billion over 2-3 years in clean energy
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Linde (LIN.N), on Tuesday forecast higher earnings for 2023 and said it plans to invest $7-$9 billion over the next two-to-three years in clean energy projects to benefit from demand from companies seeking to cut emissions.
ieefa.org
New North Sea exploration licenses pose a threat to UK’s future energy security
UK oil and gas production has fallen, and the country is unlikely to ever become self-sufficient for fossil energy again. Still, the UK continues to sell offshore oil and gas leases, claiming it will secure the country’s energy supply. The UK has laid out ambitious renewable energy goals, but...
Recycling Today
Copper Development Association analysis shows copper should be included on US Critical Minerals List
According to a new report from the Copper Development Association (CDA), McClean, Virginia, copper now meets the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS’) benchmark Supply Risk score of 0.4 for automatic inclusion on the U.S. Critical Minerals List. The CDA says the report replicates the USGS methodology used to determine mineral criticality.
NatWest to stop reserve-based lending for oil, gas projects
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British bank NatWest (NWG.L) said on Thursday it would immediately stop all reserve-based lending for new customers financing oil and gas exploration and extraction, before phasing it out entirely by the end of 2025.
takeitcool.com
Iron Ore Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled iron ore production cost report by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Iron Ore. Report Features Details. Product Name Iron Ore. Process Included Iron Ore Production Process. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
Recycling Today
Evraz rail mill sidetracked by dispute
In July 2021, the Evraz North America business unit of Russia-based global steel producer Evraz broke ground on a $500 capital project at its steel rail production facility in Pueblo, Colorado. In the subsequent 18 months, not everything has gone to plan with the project. After Russia invaded Ukraine in...
Biden administration grants $2 billion loan for electric vehicle battery materials
The Energy Department loan to recycling company Redwood Materials is meant to enable the domestic production of a million electric vehicles per year.
Copper shortage gets real
A copper deficit might extend beyond 2023 as mining issues in the South American countries of Peru and South America threaten global supply.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Vanadium’s role in a just transition
Global development has always relied on exploiting natural resources. Coal, oil, and gas not only fueled hundreds of years of industry but formed many of the building blocks of modern society. During the past year, however, the world has once again been reminded of the inherent geopolitical and economic instability in an energy system based on fossil fuels. But as a result the transformation in the global energy landscape has significantly accelerated.
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Sells Half Of A 234MW Renewable Portfolio
TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Credit Agricole Assurances. — French energy giant TotalEnergies is selling 50 percent of a 234MW portfolio of renewable projects to Crédit Agricole Assurances. The sale includes 23 solar power plants with a capacity of 168MW...
PV Tech
Altea Green Power inks deal with Aer Soléir to build 300MW projects in Italy
Italian renewables company Altea Green Power has signed a co-development agreement with Irish renewable energy developer Aer Soléir to build 300MW of PV projects in Italy in the next 36 months. The partnership aims to jointly develop agrivoltaic projects. Altea Green Power said this agreement would increase its market...
kalkinemedia.com
Nippon Steel Executive: Steel Demand For Automobiles Seems To Have Finally Bottomed Out
* NIPPON STEEL EXECUTIVE: STEEL DEMAND FOR AUTOMOBILES SEEMS TO HAVE FINALLY BOTTOMED OUT. * NIPPON STEEL EXECUTIVE:SEEING STRONG DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS RELATED TO SEAMLESS PIPES. * NIPPON STEEL EXECUTIVE:INDIA BUSINESS CHALLENGING RIGHT NOW BUT CAN EXPECT RECOVERY FROM Q1 OF 2023/24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
marketscreener.com
Analysis-Canada's decriminalization experiment no match for toxic drug supply
TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
rigzone.com
Aker Solutions Signs Deal For Electrification Of Draugen Platform
Aker Solutions has signed a substantial contract for the electrification of the Draugen platform with oil and gas company OKEA. — Aker Solutions has signed a substantial contract for the electrification of the Draugen platform with oil and gas company OKEA. Aker Solutions initially signed a Letter of Intent...
marketscreener.com
Uber sets sights on profits in 2023 as pandemic pain eases
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday set its sights on delivering profits this year after rounding off 2022 with blow-out earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was now focused...
CBC News
Alberta launches talks on proposed tax breaks for oil companies that clean up old wells
The Alberta government is moving ahead with a plan that would give oil and gas companies a tax break for meeting their legal obligations to clean up old well sites, inviting a select group of landowner organizations to a meeting to discuss a pilot project. On Thursday, Alberta Energy Minister...
rigzone.com
USA LNG Exports to Europe Hold Firm Throughout 2022
U.S. LNG exports to Europe held firm throughout 2022, according to a new North America gas and LNG market update from Rystad Energy analyst Ade Allen. In the update, which was sent to Rigzone recently, Allen highlighted that these exports averaged 6.4 billion cubic feet per day, and made up 63.7 percent of total exports, between January 2022 and January 2023.
