How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?
When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
fox2detroit.com
Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
These Super Bowl LVII Players Have Ties To Michigan
Super Bowl LVII (that's 57 for those of you who don't speak Roman numerals) is set to take place this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. This Super Bowl matchup...
Military Downs Another ‘Unknown Object’ Over Michigan, Lake Huron
For the third time in three days, the US Military has shot down a high-altitude object over North America. This time it happened over Michigan and Lake Huron. The Great Lakes incident happened on Super Bowl Sunday. USA Today reports that the Great Lakes airspace has been on high alert...
See breathtaking images of Michigan’s largest waterfall in winter
PARADISE, MI-- For those looking for an adventure and willing to brave the cold and snow, Tahquamenon Falls is definitely a place to put on your winter getaway list. As you walk down the plowed path to the Upper Falls, you can hear the rushing water. And when the falls come into view draped by a snowy backdrop, it is breathtaking.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows
Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Governor Responds to Military Shooting Down an Object Over Lake Huron
Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday (Feb. 12). A few hours prior, the FAA closed the airspace was closed over Lake Michigan, according to U.S. officials. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she is working the federal government on the matter. She tweeted, “Our national...
Is Ford Motor Company Going To Build A Factory in West Michigan?
Anytime a major factory comes into an area, that community flourishes. So is the Ford Motor Company going to build a new Factory in West Michigan?. I grew up in an automotive family and have some understanding of what a major factory can do for a community. I have also seen what happens when a factory leaves a community.
There’s A University of Michigan Mosaic Bench In Mexico
I was caught totally by surprise recently when somebody posted a photo of a University of Michigan mosaic bench that is apparently in a farmers market somewhere in Mexico. But why is this bench here and how did it come to be?. The photo was posted in the Michigan Wolverines...
These Michigan Made Maps Are Perfect For the “Nerds” in Your Life
As someone who loves Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Star Trek, I tend to get a bit excited when I see everyday things either created in the style of these universes or somehow paying homage to them. I was scrolling through Etsy today looking for paczki swag (yes,...
Ford Announcing Massive New $3.5B Battery Plant: Report
The plant would create 2,500 jobs in Marshall, Michigan.
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
These Were the Only Two Women to be Executed in Michigan
Since the 1700s, only two women were executed in our state. Others were sentenced to death and executed in other states, but these were the only two where their fates took place in Michigan. The first was in April 1763 when a female Native American slave, owned by a Mr....
I-94 in Michigan Was First Border-to-Border Interstate in the U.S.
Michigan was the first state to have a border-to-border interstate and to pave those damn roads. Michigan has the honor of being the first state in a lot of different groundbreaking ways in the United States. For example:. The first 3 tunnels in the world. The first to get phone...
Why People Hate Michigan Drivers
Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
Made in Michigan: Morley’s Candy (and a Gallery of Old Michigan Sweet Shops)
(Oh, please - we know better than that.....) So what if you're single? There's chocolate to keep you company. Chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate hearts, boxes and boxes of assorted chocolates, filled with vanilla cream, caramels, nougat, fudge, orange, raspberry, peanut butter, almonds, brazil nuts, raisins... chocolate this and chocolate that...chocolate everywhere and for everyone!
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
