Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?
When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
These Super Bowl LVII Players Have Ties To Michigan
Super Bowl LVII (that's 57 for those of you who don't speak Roman numerals) is set to take place this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. This Super Bowl matchup...
There’s A University of Michigan Mosaic Bench In Mexico
I was caught totally by surprise recently when somebody posted a photo of a University of Michigan mosaic bench that is apparently in a farmers market somewhere in Mexico. But why is this bench here and how did it come to be?. The photo was posted in the Michigan Wolverines...
These Were the Only Two Women to be Executed in Michigan
Since the 1700s, only two women were executed in our state. Others were sentenced to death and executed in other states, but these were the only two where their fates took place in Michigan. The first was in April 1763 when a female Native American slave, owned by a Mr....
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
Why People Hate Michigan Drivers
Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of Michigan
Michiganders have a ton of options to get out and explore the great outdoors. According to Michigan.org there are more than 1,000 campgrounds statewide. That's a lot of camping options for Michiganders, but which one is the best?. This Is The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: February 10-12, 2023
It's another weekend of winter festivals, ice, and hockey. But then you can think spring and summer at the West Michigan Golf Show. There are a couple of events for chocolate lovers or head indoors for the Symphony!. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown...
Is it Illegal in Michigan to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
You might have found yourself snacking on something while shopping at the grocery store. Or seen someone helping themselves to a few grapes that they planned on paying for. As a kid my mom would always yell at me to stop and that I would get in trouble. Was her...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
Do You Have Unclaimed Property Being Held By The State of Michigan?
The State of Michigan just celebrated National Unclaimed Property Day, and they’re just begging for people to go online and see if the state has the property that belongs to them. And it’s easy. You just go to the Michigan Unclaimed Property website, enter your name, city, and...
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Can You Legally Set Booby Traps to Protect Your Property in Michigan?
They do it all the time in the movies. Would-be criminals are often thwarted by elaborate contraptions just before they strike. But is it legal?. Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) took setting booby traps to a whole new level in 'Home Alone.' The 8-year-old successfully outsmarted Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) numerous times to protect the family's Chicago-area bungalow.
Are Michigan Aspiring Models Getting Scammed By Inked Magazine?
It's that special time of year when, much like Bernie Sanders, alternative women from around the state of Michigan will let you know that "I am once again asking you for your vote to become Inked Magazine's Cover Girl." But much like the "Steal A Base, Steal Taco" and the...
Need An Unusual Michigan Valentine’s Day Gift? How About Ghost Hunting?
If you have been with your significant other for a long time and are looking for something unusual to do for Valentine's Day, how about ghost hunting?. Sure a Valentine's Day card can be nice, there's the goto heart-shaped box of chocolates, flowers, jewelry, and maybe a nice dinner for two will get you through the holiday tried and true.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0