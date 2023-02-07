Read full article on original website
Bill aims to let voters decide if SC public dollars can be sent to private schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For more than a century, South Carolina law has prohibited the state from sending public dollars to private schools, including religious schools. Now one of the state’s top lawmakers wants to repeal that ban. “It’s time we give flexibility back into a system so we...
Lowcountry organization celebrating Kwanzaa year-round
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting 40 years ago in the Lowcountry, a rebranded Kwanzaa organization is looking to reach more of the community, not just during the holiday season. The Kwanzaa Experience is a new initiative held an event Saturday to celebrate Black History Month and a presentation on how...
