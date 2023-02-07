Chicken wings are a popular American food, whether you're cooking them up for a tailgate before a football game or chowing down on them at the bar. The average American will eat about 18,000 wings over their lifetime, according to a study by SWNS (via The New York Post). That's a lot of meat! While you can order a dozen drumsticks and flats from one of the best places to get wings, you can also make your own chicken wings at home. If you don't want to put in a lot of effort or if you don't like to cook, you can even find a bunch of frozen chicken wing brands and varieties at the grocery store that you can whip up in hopefully no time.

2 DAYS AGO