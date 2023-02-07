Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
TikTok Says Reese's Animal Crackers At Costco Are 'Dangerous But Totally Worth It'
In January 2023, Reese's announced that it will be releasing a new product — Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers. According to PR Newswire, this mashup between the two iconic treats brings childhood nostalgia to new and old snackers alike. Its release comes at a time when SweeTARTS and chocolate-shaped hearts...
For Perfect Air Fryer Poached Eggs, Temperature Is Key
Poached eggs aren't just a brunch staple, they're good any time you're looking to add a little richness to your plate. Pros on television and in restaurant kitchens make the act of poaching eggs appear easy, but when it gets down to performing the task at home, a lot can go wrong. A few tricks of the trade will go a long way when you're first getting started. According to the Food Network, adding vinegar to your water will help the egg whites set neatly. So will using eggs that are as fresh as possible.
You Can Prevent A Baking Flour Mess With An Easy Whisk Hack
Whisks have been around for quite a while, but The New York Times credits TV cooking personality Julia Child with popularizing the whisk in the American market. For folks who are used to electric mixers, whisks can be hard to master. You might even be making a mistake while using a whisk and not even know it. A whisk, however, is elemental cooking and baking nowadays, with BBC Good Food stating that whisks are needed to incorporate air into ingredients, a crucial step in baking something fickle like macarons.
Are McDonald's Fries Better Than Wendy's?
If you love french fries, you probably know that one fast-food retailer reigns supreme. McDonald's french fries are an iconic part of the American fast-food landscape and most people will tell you that fries from the Golden Arches are the best on the market. That's probably why Twitter users were...
Did Canada Really Create All The Foods In The Crown Royal Super Bowl 2023 Ad?
Crown Royal Canadian Whisky just got Dave Grohl to thank Canada during America's biggest sporting event. The liquor brand's Super Bowl 2023 commercial features a list of things that apparently came from the country — including, of course, Crown Royal. The company released various teasers for the ad that...
Make Chinese Takeout Last Longer With Cheap Frozen Veggies
Ordering takeout is a pick-me-up that people have increasingly turned to. The prospect of not doing dishes, not standing over the stove, and not having to cater to picky eaters to your own detriment is tempting, to say the least. In fact, per a 2022 press release from the company Deliverect, a Censuswide survey indicated that the percentage of people placing takeout orders had increased from just under 50% to over 57% in spite of sky-rocketing food bills. Inflation has also made it more expensive to buy groceries and restaurant food. People have certainly noticed the latter, like the Redditor who suggested "takeout food prices [were] out of control" after visiting a Chinese restaurant.
Is It Safe To Air Fry Frozen Chicken Wings?
Chicken wings are a popular American food, whether you're cooking them up for a tailgate before a football game or chowing down on them at the bar. The average American will eat about 18,000 wings over their lifetime, according to a study by SWNS (via The New York Post). That's a lot of meat! While you can order a dozen drumsticks and flats from one of the best places to get wings, you can also make your own chicken wings at home. If you don't want to put in a lot of effort or if you don't like to cook, you can even find a bunch of frozen chicken wing brands and varieties at the grocery store that you can whip up in hopefully no time.
Why You Should Use A Garlic Press To Butter Toast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We're all familiar with the concept of eating toast for breakfast. In fact, according to PR Newswire, 70% of Americans regularly enjoy a nice slice of toast for their morning meal. Simply put, toast is a classic breakfast item, and there are countless ways to customize it. You've got different breads, different levels of toastiness, even different toppings. Some of the best ingredients to add to toast include jams, cheeses, veggies, eggs, and, of course, various butters.
Fogo De Chao: 12 Facts About Its Signature Steak
Since its humble beginnings in 1979, Fogo de Chao has become well-known for churrasco, a Brazilian barbecue method that cooks meat on a spit over open flames. The restaurant's website explains that the chain originated in Southern Brazil and expanded into the U.S. in 1997. It was the brainchild of a pair of brothers who grew up on a farm in the mountains. Like most Brazilian steakhouses, Fogo de Chao offers various types of meat for diners to enjoy, such as filet mignon, beef ribs, New York strip steaks, lamb, and chicken. However, the chain's most beloved offering is its signature picanha, a common choice for churrasco-style cooking in Brazil.
Does It Matter Which Side Of Parchment Paper Faces Up?
Those who spend a lot of time in the kitchen know that parchment paper is a real time-saver. According to King Arthur Baking, parchment paper has a thin layer of nonstick silicone, making it perfect for keeping baking sheets, pans, and even air fryers clean. This silicone layer also allows parchment paper to be reused – until its color darkens anyway, at which point you should throw it out. Awesome stuff, right?
Classic Swedish Pancakes Recipe
If you're a fan of breakfast fare, then there's a good chance that you'd enjoy classic Swedish pancakes. Unlike American pancakes, Swedish pancakes are light and thin, somewhat resembling a French crêpe. These thin pancakes are often served rolled up, and the pancakes themselves don't have too much sugar, making them a great breakfast option for those with or without a sweet tooth. And, if you happen to fall into the latter category, you can top your pancakes off with sweet toppings, like whipped cream or classic lingonberry jam to really up the ante.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
45K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0