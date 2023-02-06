Read full article on original website
Hobby Lobby founder revealed to be behind effort to "rebrand Jesus"
Jesus preaching the sermon on the mount. From The Holy Bible published by William Collins, Sons, & Company in 1869. Chromolithograph by J.M. Kronheim & Co. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images) A mysterious commercial called "He Gets Us" that is set to air during the Super Bowl and promotes faith in...
This prominent pastor says Christian nationalism is 'a form of heresy'
The Rev. William Barber II says a coalition of marginalized Americans — including the poor, immigrants, religious minorities, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community -- could band together and transform the country because they share a common enemy.
Women share how accepting Jesus helped them to forgive abuser, find courage in public forum: 'God is working'
Three young Christian women joined 'Ainsley's Bible Study' on Fox Nation to share how they came to accept Jesus Christ during their trying college years.
Losing their religion: why US churches are on the decline
As the US adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing each year – probably accelerated by Covid
Bible verse of the week: The message of Jesus on love is 'confrontational,' faith leader says
The command to "love your enemies" is "convicting and confrontational" — and should be an example that all Christians follow, a Texas pastor told Fox News Digital.
5 things Jesus never said
Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
Opinion: Christians Want to Stop Students From Praying to the God of Their Choice
It always bothers me when people tell the lie that children aren’t allowed to pray at school. When you think about it, it’s a completely absurd thing to say. There’s absolutely no way to stop a child from praying. We don’t have machines that can read minds. There’s no way to know what a student is thinking about.
Black Mormon Told They Can't Marry White Members Because 'Seed is Cursed'
Former Mormon Channel Achenbach detailed her experiences to the "Mormon Stories Podcast."
How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?
The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless
Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.
Jesus' authority...
And so it was, when Jesus had ended these sayings, that the people were astonished at His teaching, for He taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes. - Matthew 7: 28-29 This happened at the end of the Sermon on the Mount. It is repeated several times in the gospels. Something...
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
A study finds that religious scriptures do cause believers to support violence and extremism
Religious beliefs and practices have been a major influence on human societies for hundreds of years. These beliefs shape the way people think and act. However, it should be noted that religion is a double-edged sword. This is because although religion can motivate people to do good deeds, it can also brainwash people to support violence and extremism.
Bible verse of the week: God will 'humble the proud and exalt anyone who is humble,' Seattle pastor says
The Old Testament Book of Job offers lessons in how to handle crushing loss and remain faithful to God and his promises. Seattle pastor Jesse Bradley explains God is both powerful and compassionate.
Don't overlook God's glory in your 2023 faith journey
As people of faith we should not only be grateful for God's favor and grace but we must not overlook another important part of His character. We should not shy away from His glory.
Historians, not just believers, should thank God for the Bible
As they might have said in the 1960s, here’s a kind of story I can “really dig.”. For years, I have loved news accounts showing more and more evidence that the Old Testament was almost as much an account of real history as of faith. In just the past two decades or so, we’ve seen archaeological evidence of real Philistine burial grounds. We have seen evidence of not just the existence but the details of the Bible’s stories about King Hezekiah and the prophet Jeremiah and, famously, of the fortress of and City of David.
