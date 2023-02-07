Read full article on original website
Slipknot have surprise-released brand new song Bone Church and it's chillingly soulful
Slipknot release surprise standalone song Bone Church, which has been described by Shawn 'Clown' Crahan as "a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history"
hiphop-n-more.com
Logic Releases New Song ‘Paradise II’ Feat. Norah Jones — Listen
We’re now just a fortnight and a half away from Logic putting out his first independent album, College Park. We’ve already gotten a taste of it with ‘Wake Up’ featuring Lucy Rose and ‘Highlife‘ and now we get another little dose of the album pre-release.
Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Squid have announced their second album: O Monolith is due out June 9 via Warp. Ahead of the release, the band has shared a new track called “Swing (In a Dream).” It comes with a video directed by Yoonha Park. Check it out below, along with the artwork and tracklist for O Monolith, plus the band’s upcoming European tour dates.
Transatlantic share new live video of We All Need Some Light
Prog supergroup Transatlantic will release The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia in February
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Linkin Park are set to release an unreleased song on February 10
Lost was recorded during the Meteora sessions
Ghost’s Call Me Little Sunshine as a piano ballad is today’s epic Satanic weepie
Listen to Eluveitie singer Fabienne Erni transform Ghost’s 2022 single Call Me Little Sunshine a sweeping piano ballad
NME
Dream Wife announce new album ‘Social Lubrication’, share ferocious single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’
Dream Wife have shared details of their third album ‘Social Lubrication’ along with a new single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’ – listen below. The album, which is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘So When You Gonna…‘ is released on June 9 via Lucky Number (pre-order here).
hypebeast.com
Gorillaz Drops Animated Video for "Silent Running" Track
Gorillaz has officially released its newest music video for their “Silent Running” single featuring The Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo. Directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby, the animated video features Noodle, Murdoc, and Russel investigating the mystery disappearance of 2D. Finding 2D strapped...
Listen to Korn’s New Live EP ‘Requiem Mass’
Korn on Friday (Feb. 3) released Requiem Mass, a live EP that appears on streaming services as a companion to Requiem, the band's latest studio album. The five-song EP is also now available as part of a deluxe physical edition of Requiem. The Korn album celebrates its one-year anniversary Feb. 4.
The FADER
Ashnikko returns with new song/video “You Make Me Sick!”
Ashnikko is one of the very few artists who blew up on TikTok whose talent exceeds the limits of the video platform. After their songs "Stupid" featuring Baby Tate and "Daisy" started soundtracking thousands of videos worldwide, the London-based rapper and singer kept the momentum going with their 2021 debut LP DEMIDEVIL, a project that offered new dimension to their relentlessly rage-filled rap.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is the all time greatest driving song?
It’s an unexplainable feeling to drive with your perfect song playlist blasting out through the speakers while you sing along the track. But finding the best playlist for your drive is a bit of a dilemma. In this article we have listed down the “ Top 10 Driving Songs ” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John 5 put on a shred clinic in blistering new Strung Out playthrough video
Even in the midst of those rehearsals – the first of which was described by Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx as "fucking epic" – and preparations, the guitarist has still found time to work on solo material, as evidenced by today's premiere of a hard-hitting new solo song called Strung Out.
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Kodak Black – ‘Starter Kit’ (Feat. VVSNCE)
One of the few collaborations on Kodak Black’s last album Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 is with his own artist, VVSNCE. It’s a song called ‘Starter Kit’ where she has hook duty and tonight, the pair have teamed up to put out the official music video for the record.
hiphop-n-more.com
Logic Reveals ‘College Park’ Track List Feat. RZA, Bun B, Joey Bada$$ & More
In a couple of weeks, Logic will put out his new album College Park, which is his first independent release ever as a result of him leaving Def Jam after the release of Vinyl Days. Tonight, the Maryland rapper has released the official track list for the LP. It’s 17...
hiphop-n-more.com
Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference Interview
On Sunday, Rihanna will return to the stage for her first live performance in nearly seven years on the Super Bowl Halftime show. Before that, she took part in a press conference in partnership with Apple Music where she sat down with Nadeska to talk about the challenge, having 39 versions of set lists right now, why she decided to accept the offer, maintaining work and family life, and more.
Scorpions video for Wind Of Change hits one billion views on YouTube
Is Scorpions' Wind Of Change the greatest power ballad ever written? A billion YouTube views makes it hard to argue with
hiphop-n-more.com
Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott, Elton John & More Star in New Doritos Commercial: Watch
After a couple of weeks of trailers, the full commercial from Doritos starring Jack Harlow is finally out today. Although Missy Elliott was already teased before, the other surprise guest in the ad is Elton John. The Doritos Super Bowl ad chronicles Harlow’s career as a triangle player all the way to an awards ceremony, when Elton John defeats Harlow for the title of “triangle player of the year.” As John makes a brief appearance on stage, an irate Harlow murmurs to himself, “What?”
NME
Static-X announce final album with Wayne Static vocals and share Nine Inch Nails cover
Static-X have announced new album ‘Project Regeneration: Vol. 2’, which will feature the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. In advance of the album, which is due to be released on November 3, the band have shared its first single – a cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Terrible Lie’.
EW.com
New Whitney Houston album I Go to the Rock to include 6 unreleased gospel songs
Whitney Houston's legacy will live on in a new posthumous album filled with songs from the late icon's favorite genre. Houston's estate revealed news of the record — titled I Go to the Rock — Thursday on Good Morning America. The LP will include six previously unreleased tracks, all of which feature her "singing her first love: gospel songs," per GMA's Lara Spencer.
