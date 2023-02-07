MSU online business programs jump in U.S. News & World Report ranking

Missouri State's College of Business programs jumped up in the most recent ranking released by U.S. News & World Report, the university announced Monday.

The university's online bachelor’s degrees in business ranked No. 51 in the nation in 2022. They jumped to No. 32 in the 2023 listing.

“We have many improvement programs in place to ensure that we are offering industry relevant courses and programs, as well as providing our students with excellent value,” said Elizabeth Rozell, associate dean of the College of Business, in a release. “That’s what enables our students to be workforce ready.”

The U.S. News & World Report provides an annual ranking to help prospective students research programs. The programs are evaluated based on academic offerings, course delivery, support systems and affordability.

The ranking methods emphasize value and opportunities for students to connect with their peers and instructors. It also considers:

Student support services and technology.

Credentials and training of faculty and staff.

Expert opinions from high-ranking academic officials.

"We pride ourselves on the caliber of faculty, curriculum, facilities and students within COB,” Rozell said. “We work to add more and more online opportunities each year to provide our students with increased flexibility.”

MSU’s online business programs

The university's College of Business undergraduate programs are accredited by AACSB International, the premiere accrediting body for business programs.

Students who wish to complete an online business or accounting program can pursue these degrees: Accounting, business analytics, finance, general business, information technology, management, and marketing.

There are also a range of undergraduate certificates and online minors.

In addition to online undergraduate programs, the College of Business offers five accredited online graduate degrees in accountancy, business administration, cybersecurity, information technology and project management.