Kent, WA

Crash into utility pole cuts power to Kent neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago

A Kent neighborhood is in the dark Tuesday morning after a crash into a utility pole cut power.

The crash happened on James Street near Fourth Avenue North, right across from the Kent Station transit center, which has also been affected.

Sound Transit said ticket vending machines are offline, but passengers can buy tickets online by downloading the Transit Go app .

The outage is also affecting business operations for the city of Kent and King County, as well as Valley Com 911 operations.

Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed that power was cut at 2:22 a.m.

There are 218 customers affected.

Police said the people in the car that hit the pole had minor injuries. However, the crash took the power pole to the ground, leaving it broken and mangled.

Initially, PSE’s outage map had shown that the estimated time for power to be restored was 12:30 p.m., but that later changed to 4:30 p.m.

Seattle, WA
