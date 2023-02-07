Read full article on original website
Monae Johnson Hires Lieutenant Governor’s Son to Manage Elections and Pistol Permits
How do you make amends with the party establishment after ousting one of their favorite sons from his Pierre sinecure? By hiring another favorite son of the party establishment:. In the midst of the South Dakota state legislative session, Secretary of State Monae Johnson has brought on two new staffers.
HB 1200: Require Citizens to Collect 1,000 Signatures from Each Legislative District to Put Constitutional Amendments to Statewide Vote
The South Dakota Republican Party’ latest attack on direct democracy is House Bill 1200, which would impose a geographical quota on petition signatures to place citizen-sponsored constitutional amendments on the ballot. HB 1200, prime-sponsored by Representative Liz May (R-27/Kyle) appends her geographical quota to SDCL 2-1-1, which currently deals...
More Socialist Handouts for Big Ag: Riverview Dairy, Norway Pork Get GOED Grants
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. Yes, socialized agriculture, socialized dairies, socialized cheese, socialized livestock production, a socialized timber industry, socialized air service, socialized freight rail, a socialized nursing home industry, a socialized internet, socialized gas well remediation and now a socialized water system are all fine with Republicans in South Dakota but then they insist single-payer medical insurance is socialized medicine.
