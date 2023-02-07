Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Believes Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James, Lakers amid Contract Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, but that doesn't mean the veteran point guard will re-up with the franchise in free agency this summer. Irving has long been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Not Mentioned in Trade Talks, 'Wants to Be' With Team
Anthony Davis has not given any indication he wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers despite some speculation to the contrary. "I have not heard Anthony Davis' name in any trade talks, but I will tell you this: Anthony Davis wants to be a Laker as far as I am told," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on This Just In.
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Kyle Lowry Trade Talks Were Never 'Serious'
Although the Los Angeles Clippers made several good moves at NBA trade deadline Thursday, acquiring Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee, the team was reportedly never in serious talks for either D'Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. Several of Lowe's sources confirmed that the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Fans Psyched After Debut of Trade Additions vs. Warriors Without LeBron James
The new-look Los Angeles Lakers, which were without LeBron James because of a foot injury, made a statement on Saturday night with a 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. L.A made a splash at Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Bones Hyland Targeted at Trade Deadline; Cam Reddish Dangled in Talks
The New York Knicks targeted Bones Hyland prior to his trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Scotto reported the Knicks discussed a deal that included Cam Reddish, who was shipped out to the Portland Trail Blazers instead. Hyland fell out of favor in the Mile...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Cam Thomas Fined $40K for Using Anti-Gay Slur in Postgame Interview
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using an anti-gay slur after Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls. Per the official statement from the league, Thomas' fine was for using "derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview." Thomas issued an apology on...
Bleacher Report
Shams: 'Don't Think' Nets Had Mandate to Not Trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers at Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline despite having conversations with the Los Angeles Lakers about a deal to land the point guard. Irving also reportedly wanted to be moved to L.A., but NBA insider Marc Stein reported on...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II Trade Decision Deadline Sunday After Failed Physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Sunday to decide whether they will execute the trade that brings Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. Golden State agreed to acquire Payton in a four-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline
The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
Bleacher Report
Mikal Bridges' Nets Debut vs. 76ers Praised by Fans; 'Opposite Vibes' of Ben Simmons
Mikal Bridges had a debut to remember for the Brooklyn Nets, even in a loss. Ben Simmons had another night to forget. Bridges impressed in his first outing for his new team since being acquired in the Kevin Durant trade, leading the Nets' with 23 points in a 101-98 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade
O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward. The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Rob Pelinka Discusses Buyout Market Outlook After NBA Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't going to sign anyone on the buyout market just for the sake of making a roster move. General manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on Saturday the Lakers will look to add players if they fill a specific need, but they aren't locked into signing anyone who might become available.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Joining Mavs Labeled 'Monumental' After Debut with Luka Dončić vs. Kings
The Dallas Mavericks didn't win on Saturday night, falling to a tough Sacramento Kings team in overtime, 133-128. But it was very obvious that Kyrie Irving's addition will make this Mavs team much, much better. In his first action with Luka Dončić in the lineup, Irving put up 28 points,...
Bleacher Report
Rob Pelinka Says It's 'Unfair' to Blame Lakers' Past Struggles on Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka came to the defense of Russell Westbrook, who was a lightning rod for criticism during his time with the team. "It's really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player," Pelinka told reporters Saturday. "The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren't working, you have to fix them."
Bleacher Report
Damian Lillard on Josh Hart-Knicks Trade: He 'Probably' Opts Out of Contract in FA
The Portland Trail Blazers got worse at last week's deadline by trading Josh Hart to the New York Knicks, but star Damian Lillard understands the financial aspect that went into the deal. "Josh is a really good player so you have to know that he has an option, and he's...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade Didn't Interest Nets During Kyrie Irving Talks
The Brooklyn Nets were averse to acquiring Russell Westbrook in any potential deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst. Brooklyn didn't want to add Westbrook's $47 million contract to its already high luxury tax bill and was also wary because...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White Amaze NBA Twitter as Celtics Beat LaMelo Ball, Hornets
The Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 127-116 on Friday night at TD Garden despite missing Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford due to injuries. Boston's depth continues to be tested of late, and the team continues to come up big when it matters most. Derrick White was Boston's...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
