Vanderbilt, PA

The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Bleacher Report

Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs

Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Examining Malik Beasley's Projected Impact on Lakers Offense, Rotation After Trade

Veteran shooting guard Malik Beasley believes he can make a significant impact on both ends of the court with the Los Angeles Lakers:. Beasley was part of the three-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and brought him, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers. Though he wasn't the biggest name in the deal, Beasley could be a difference-maker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Free Agency 2023: Rockets, Spurs to Lead Teams in Cap Space After Trade Deadline

Everything is bigger in Texas, including salary cap space for the 2023-24 NBA season. The Houston Rockets are currently slated to have an NBA-high $61 million in cap space this summer, according to Danny Leroux of The Athletic. The San Antonio Spurs are also expected to be flush with between $40-48 million in space, putting them second on the list.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Nets' Cam Thomas Fined $40K for Using Anti-Gay Slur in Postgame Interview

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using an anti-gay slur after Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls. Per the official statement from the league, Thomas' fine was for using "derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview." Thomas issued an apology on...
BROOKLYN, NY

