ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

China claims second suspected spy balloon over Latin America was also lost

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJw9o_0kf6k5Qv00

Chinese officials have admitted to owning the second spy balloon spotted over Latin America last week, which they claimed was also blown off-course like the device shot down over US waters.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Monday that the balloon over Latin America was an unmanned research airship that had its course derailed by the weather, the Wall Street Journal reported .

“This airship seriously strayed from its planned route, and accidentally entered the skies over Latin America and the Caribbean,” Mao said, according to the outlet.

She did not address what areas the balloon was supposed to be observing.

Pentagon officials announced the sighting of the Latin American balloon on Friday, one day after they confirmed that a similar object had been detected over sensitive areas of the western US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2780ld_0kf6k5Qv00
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the balloon was part of an unmanned civilian research effort.
AP

The US balloon subsequently traced a path across the country before it was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday.

While US officials maintain that the balloons are part of a covert Chinese surveillance operation, Chinese spokespeople insist that the devices are part of a civilian research effort.

After the aircraft was shot down, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng filed a formal complaint with the American Embassy, calling the incident a “US attack on a Chinese civilian unmanned airship by military force.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HzeI_0kf6k5Qv00
The suspected spy balloon drifts into the ocean moments after it was shot down by a US fighter jet.
REUTERS

“What the US has done has dealt a serious blow and damaged the efforts and advances in stabilizing China-US relations since the Bali meeting,” he said, referring to President Biden’s November tête-à-tête with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The second spy balloon elicited little response from Latin American governments, many of which are keen to cement their own trade relationships with Beijing, the WSJ reported.

Colombia’s air force reportedly confirmed that the device traveled over northern parts of the country at a speed of 29 miles per hour, but noted that “this element did not represent a threat to national security and defense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVT9B_0kf6k5Qv00
A US Coast Guard helicopter flies over the debris field during recovery efforts on Saturday.
US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images

Costa Rica’s foreign ministry also said the second balloon flew over its territory, and that the Chinese embassy in San José had apologized for the incident.

Officials in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil reportedly declined to comment.

News of the Chinese spy balloon comes at a particularly fraught period for US-China relations. In light of the scandal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken indefinitely postponed his plan to visit China early this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYkiU_0kf6k5Qv00
Peter Flynn of Myrtle Beach in the spot where he witnessed the spy balloon get shot down.
AP

“We’ve assessed it would not be conducive or constructive to travel to Beijing right now,” one official told reporters Friday.

“And I think, candidly speaking, in this current environment, I think it would have significantly narrowed the agenda that we would have been able to address.”

China’s confirmation of the second balloon also comes shortly after American Enterprise Institute non-resident fellow Michael Mazza wrote in The Post that the suspicious devices presented a “Sputnik moment” for Biden’s America .

Referring to the Soviet Union’s October 1957 satellite launch, Mazza called on Washington to use the spy balloon incident as fuel for bipartisanship.

“Republicans and Democrats should come together to ensure this moment doesn’t end in a pointless burst of hot air,” he insisted.

Comments / 2

Related
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
New York Post

Why I almost had Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrested

Late last month, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had expected to attend the seventh Community of Latin American Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Along with representing his nation — and positioning himself as a regional leader — Maduro hoped to use the event to reconnect with his ideological counterpart, the newly-reelected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But this did not happen. Maduro is an accused drug trafficker named in 2020 by the US Dept. of Justice (DOJ) as a leader of the Los Soles cartel, with a DOJ indictment issued in 2020 accusing him, among other...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
techxplore.com

Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
TheDailyBeast

Why Hasn’t Putin Used Nuclear Weapons?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has loudly and repeatedly warned that he could use nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine. But Putin has now suffered three major strategic defeats, losing the battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson. And Ukrainian forces continue to attack his military in the provinces he illegally annexed, and have even launched long-range attacks deep within Russia proper.So why hasn’t he used nuclear weapons to reverse his defeats?On the day he invaded Ukraine, Putin warned: “No matter who tries to stand in our way… they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
192K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy