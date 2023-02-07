ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s tense conversation at Grammys 2023 revealed

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbYC1_0kf6k2mk00

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s tense conversation at the 2023 Grammys has been revealed.

It appears the “Shotgun Wedding” star was aware her Oscar-winning husband was going viral for his “miserable” appearance during the awards show Sunday night and turned around to chastise him to improve his facial expressions.

“Stop,” Lopez told Affleck, according to a lip reader who spoke to the Daily Mail . “Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

“I might,” the actor replied, per the interpreter.

Although a source insisted to Page Six that the couple were perfectly fine despite Affleck’s questionable resting face, Lopez went into PR overdrive after music’s biggest night and insisted on social media that she had the “best time” with the “Argo” star .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROHrI_0kf6k2mk00
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s tense conversation at the Grammys 2023 has been revealed.
CBS

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned an Instagram clip.

But the post didn’t reassure all of J.Lo’s fans, as many remained convinced that there was trouble in paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175Xdf_0kf6k2mk00
Despite the “Argo” star going viral, Lopez later insisted she had “the best time” with Affleck.
CBS via Getty Images

“I don’t know but I get vibes from those two that seem off,” wrote one fan, while another observed, “Ben doesn’t seems happy.”

“The pictures and video I saw did not portray happiness,” a third added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEpNF_0kf6k2mk00
Fans on social media remained unconvinced.
Getty Images for The Recording A

“Great P.R since the whole world saw the energy and its written all over your face darling, your shine has gone, and he looks forced to play along,” commented a fourth follower. “maybe stay off the cameras and work on yourselves, separately and together. You’ll don’t look happy. Can’t hide energy!”

Lopez, 53, attended the Grammys as a surprise presenter for Best Pop Vocal Album, which went to Harry Styles for “Harry’s House.” She and Affleck, 50, skipped the red carpet .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos

Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Page Six

Madonna posts creepy video after shocking Grammys 2023 appearance

Madonna gave fans another glimpse at her eyebrow-raising Grammys’ look after facing backlash for continuously changing her appearance. In a creepy Instagram video posted on Monday, the singer walked slowly toward the camera as she hit a whip against the palm of her hand. “And the Winner is…,” the pop icon, 64, captioned the short video, which was set to the song “Baddest of Them All” by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. For the video, Madge paired the strange accessory with the same outfit she wore for the music awards ceremony: a black blazer dress, maxi skirt and white collared shirt. In typical...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out For Coffee Run After Revealing How 'Pissed' He Was By Ex Demi Moore's Bombshell Memoir

Ashton Kutcher made a morning coffee run after getting extremely candid in a recent interview about his life. The That '70s Show actor stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 1, to grab breakfast after opening up about his reaction to former wife Demi Moore's shocking memoir, the aftermath of his vasectomy and what current spouse, Mila Kunis, thought of him before they tied the knot. Kutcher, 44, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans and a matching denim jacket with a beanie as he made his way back to his car with his food and drink.The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Chris Brown seemingly reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 performance, pregnancy

Chris Brown seemingly congratulated his ex Rihanna on her pregnancy-revealing Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The “Go Crazy” singer took to his Instagram Stories Sunday night, just moments after the Fenty Beauty founder performed a decades-spanning medley of her hits and announced that she is expecting her second child. “GO GIRL,” Brown, 33, wrote alongside a red heart and praying-hands emojis. It’s far from the first time that the dancer has sent his best to Rihanna. Last May, Brown congratulated the “Love on the Brain” vocalist and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, on the birth of their first child, a baby boy. “Congratulations,” he wrote on...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
The Independent

Katherine Schwarzenegger addresses public backlash to Chris Pratt relationship

Katherine Schwarzenegger has opened up about the downsides of fame, and why she tries to avoid responding to criticism of her husband Chris Pratt.Schwarzenegger, 33, spoke candidly about life in the spotlight, and what she learned growing up with her famous parents, journalist Maria Shriver, and actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, while speaking to The New York Times.According to the author, who shares daughters Lyla, two, and Eloise, eight months, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star, she tries to ignore negativity at the guidance of her mother, who warned her against the “never-ending” trap of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

174K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy