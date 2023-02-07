ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new survey was just mailed to Detroiters. Here's what you need to know

By Kristi Tanner, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
A new survey is launching in Detroit this month. The Neighborhood Vitality Survey asks a random set of Detroit households to measure everything from the availability of fresh, healthy food and other amenities to neighborhood conditions and public safety.

If your household is one of the 4,400 to receive it, here's what you need to know.

Who is sending the survey?

Community Development Advocates of Detroit, in partnership with JFM Consulting Group and Data Driven Detroit, is responsible for the work. Philanthropic groups funding it include the Ford Foundation, Hudson-Webber Foundation, Kresge Foundation, Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, The Skillman Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

What will the survey be used for?

The survey will help community development organizations and city government to measure what matters to residents and provide information to help with project funding and new programs.

When will we see results?

A second wave of survey invitations will be mailed to Detroiters later this spring or early summer. Erica Raleigh, co-executive director of Data Driven Detroit, an employee-owned cooperative focused on providing open data, expects preliminary results this summer followed by more complete results by year's end.

How it works

If invited, residents have the option to take the survey online. For assistance or to request a paper survey, contact JFM Consulting Group at 313-290-0992 or jfmcg@jfmconsulting.net. Residents who receive an invitation and complete the survey will receive a $25 gift card.

Contact Kristi Tanner: ktanner@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @midatalove.

