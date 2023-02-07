ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Georgia Sun

Will Georgia see snow this weekend?

Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Missing Georgia 16-year-old Susana Morales Found Dead

The Latest: The Gwinnett Police Department has confirmed the identity of human remains found on Highway 316 on Monday as missing 16-year-old Susana Morales. What We Know: Susana Morales was reported missing on July 26, 2022, after leaving her home in Norcross and walking to a friend’s house. She was last seen on Singleton Road near her home, and her cell phone indicated she was near Oak Loch Trace. She had not been in contact with her family or friends since that evening.
NORCROSS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Snow Update: Here’s how Georgia’s snow chances have changed

Another change in the forecast for north and central Georgia has been issued by the National Weather Service as the low-pressure system moves across the southeast states. The weather service reports that rain may begin to mix with snow at times, mainly above 2,500 feet and generally after midnight tonight, and then change over to all snow by early Sunday morning.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Warm weather continues in Georgia this week

Georgia’s warming trend will continue this week with temperatures that look more like early spring than winter. Starting today, expect sunny skies and a comfortable high of 68°. The rest of the week will bring a mix of partly sunny, cloudy, and showery conditions. Tonight, skies will mostly...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Car Crash Closes Jiles Road in Kennesaw

KENNESAW — A traffic alert has been issued by the Kennesaw Police Department regarding a car crash with injuries at the intersection of Jiles Road and Baker Road. According to the police, Jiles Road west bound will be shut down until further notice. Motorists should avoid the area while...
KENNESAW, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy