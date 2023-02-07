The Latest: The Gwinnett Police Department has confirmed the identity of human remains found on Highway 316 on Monday as missing 16-year-old Susana Morales. What We Know: Susana Morales was reported missing on July 26, 2022, after leaving her home in Norcross and walking to a friend’s house. She was last seen on Singleton Road near her home, and her cell phone indicated she was near Oak Loch Trace. She had not been in contact with her family or friends since that evening.

NORCROSS, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO