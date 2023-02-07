Read full article on original website
Will Georgia see snow this weekend?
Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
Missing Georgia 16-year-old Susana Morales Found Dead
The Latest: The Gwinnett Police Department has confirmed the identity of human remains found on Highway 316 on Monday as missing 16-year-old Susana Morales. What We Know: Susana Morales was reported missing on July 26, 2022, after leaving her home in Norcross and walking to a friend’s house. She was last seen on Singleton Road near her home, and her cell phone indicated she was near Oak Loch Trace. She had not been in contact with her family or friends since that evening.
If you live in Mableton and vote at the C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, your precinct has changed.
The Gist: Advance voting has been scheduled for the Municipal Special Election in the newly formed City of Mableton. The election will be held on March 21, and residents will be able to choose a Mayor and six Council members. The Changes: A temporary polling place change has been approved...
Snow Update: The latest on when and where it may snow in Georgia
If you were hoping for snow this weekend, you’re probably going to be disappointed. If you didn’t want snow, you will be happy. Right now, it looks like snow will be limited to the mountains of North Georgia, while the rest of the state will get heavy rains.
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta today. Here’s why
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Congress passed last year includes nearly $370 billion to address climate change, enough to launch a “whole new industry,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday on the campus of Georgia Tech. “There are going to be a lot of new jobs, a lot...
Georgians react to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s State of The Union outburst
It was the shout heard ’round the world. For those of you who may have missed it, during President Joe Biden’s State of The Union Address Tuesday night, Biden said some Republicans were in favor of cutting social security and medicare. When Biden uttered that line, Greene, clad...
Falcons Hire Alabama Crimson Tide Assistant to Defensive Staff
The Alabama Crimson Tide is losing a member of its coaching staff. The Atlanta Falcons are poaching Dave Huxtable and hiring him to help out with the defense. The Atlanta Falcons are slowly putting together their defensive coaching staff for next season. According to FootballScoop, the Falcons are hiring longtime...
Snow Update: Here’s how Georgia’s snow chances have changed
Another change in the forecast for north and central Georgia has been issued by the National Weather Service as the low-pressure system moves across the southeast states. The weather service reports that rain may begin to mix with snow at times, mainly above 2,500 feet and generally after midnight tonight, and then change over to all snow by early Sunday morning.
Warm weather continues in Georgia this week
Georgia’s warming trend will continue this week with temperatures that look more like early spring than winter. Starting today, expect sunny skies and a comfortable high of 68°. The rest of the week will bring a mix of partly sunny, cloudy, and showery conditions. Tonight, skies will mostly...
Snow Update: North Georgia expected to see snow this weekend
The weather forecast for this weekend has — predictably — changed. Earlier today, The National Weather Service forecast called for snow as far South as Macon on Saturday night, but the forecast now calls for snow only in the mountain elevations of North Georgia with 2 to 4 inches of rain South of that.
Car Crash Closes Jiles Road in Kennesaw
KENNESAW — A traffic alert has been issued by the Kennesaw Police Department regarding a car crash with injuries at the intersection of Jiles Road and Baker Road. According to the police, Jiles Road west bound will be shut down until further notice. Motorists should avoid the area while...
Senior-led South Gwinnett claims big win in Top 10 clash
In a back-and-forth battle between two of the top ranked teams in the state, it was the veteran leadership from South Gwinnett’s senior class that prevailed, coming away with a 53-49 win over Archer on Thursday. For South Gwinnett head coach Qaree Howard, he loves being able to rely...
