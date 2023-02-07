SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — High pressure is in control and today we get a slight shift in the ridge from our west to our east, so winds become more southerly. Highs will get closer to our seasonal norms with northern Utah seeing more 30s and even 40s while southern Utah will see more 40s and 50s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, but with calm conditions. We will see some building haze in the Northern Utah valleys. Moderate air quality is forecast to return to counties along the Wasatch Front, Box Elder County, Tooele County, Uintah County, and Duchesne County.

