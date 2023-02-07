ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured

A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. Over 100 Years Ago, Thousands Would Ice Skate in …. On tonight's Wirth Watching, Craig Wirth walks us through the early ice skating phenomenon in Utah...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

High pressure settles in, bringing slightly warmer temps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — High pressure is in control and today we get a slight shift in the ridge from our west to our east, so winds become more southerly. Highs will get closer to our seasonal norms with northern Utah seeing more 30s and even 40s while southern Utah will see more 40s and 50s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, but with calm conditions. We will see some building haze in the Northern Utah valleys. Moderate air quality is forecast to return to counties along the Wasatch Front, Box Elder County, Tooele County, Uintah County, and Duchesne County.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Heart disease is the number 1 cause of death in the United States

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Dr. Gordon Harkness, Medical Director with Optum joined Nicea today to talk about heart disease. Heart disease is the number 1 cause of death for men, women, and most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. There are several risk factors that can increase your risk of developing heart disease or experiencing heart-related issues. Under your doctor’s supervision, developing a healthier lifestyle can go a long way toward decreasing your risk of heart problems. Screenings and tests can help you find issues, as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

St. George restaurant named Utah's 'most romantic,' according to Yelp

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The users of Yelp have named a St. George restaurant as the most romantic eatery in all of Utah just in time for Valentine’s Day. Cliffside Restaurant, located on Tech Ridge Dr. in St. George, is described as a New American and seafood restaurant, according to Yelp. The restaurant is open six days a week, Mondays through Saturdays, and their hours are available on their website.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

