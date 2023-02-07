Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured
A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. Over 100 Years Ago, Thousands Would Ice Skate in …. On tonight's Wirth Watching, Craig Wirth walks us through the early ice skating phenomenon in Utah...
ABC 4
High pressure settles in, bringing slightly warmer temps
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — High pressure is in control and today we get a slight shift in the ridge from our west to our east, so winds become more southerly. Highs will get closer to our seasonal norms with northern Utah seeing more 30s and even 40s while southern Utah will see more 40s and 50s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, but with calm conditions. We will see some building haze in the Northern Utah valleys. Moderate air quality is forecast to return to counties along the Wasatch Front, Box Elder County, Tooele County, Uintah County, and Duchesne County.
ABC 4
Heart disease is the number 1 cause of death in the United States
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Dr. Gordon Harkness, Medical Director with Optum joined Nicea today to talk about heart disease. Heart disease is the number 1 cause of death for men, women, and most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. There are several risk factors that can increase your risk of developing heart disease or experiencing heart-related issues. Under your doctor’s supervision, developing a healthier lifestyle can go a long way toward decreasing your risk of heart problems. Screenings and tests can help you find issues, as well.
ABC 4
St. George restaurant named Utah’s ‘most romantic,’ according to Yelp
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The users of Yelp have named a St. George restaurant as the most romantic eatery in all of Utah just in time for Valentine’s Day. Cliffside Restaurant, located on Tech Ridge Dr. in St. George, is described as a New American and seafood restaurant, according to Yelp. The restaurant is open six days a week, Mondays through Saturdays, and their hours are available on their website.
ABC 4
SLCC celebrates Black History Month with MLK Jr. Commemorative Week
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Salt Lake Community College is celebrating Black History Month with an MLK Jr. Commemorative week of events, and we have Jerri Harwell, Chair, English, Linguistic & Writing Studies, Salt Lake Community College here to share more. Jerri tells us that the...
ABC 4
Satisfy your sweet tooth with all the flavors of Eclair French Pastry
SANDY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Take a bite into a sweet treat that will make you say “oui oui!” Jazmine Worthen tells us all about Eclair French Pastry, the adorable shop that has plenty of options to satisfy your sweet tooth. With over 25 flavors of...
ABC 4
Show your friend’s some love this Valentine’s Day with a “Singing Valentine’s” gift
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to think of something to get that “special someone” for Valentine’s to make it a day they’ll remember? Well look no further, the Lighten Up Quartet is here! The quartet joined us today to give us a sneak peak into their “Singing Valentine’s” performance.
