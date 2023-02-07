Read full article on original website
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
This Money-Saving Grocery Store is in Every New England State but Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Have you ever been to an ALDI grocery store? Probably not if you live in Maine (which makes this a bit of a stupid question unless you're somewhere in Kittery or one of the Berwicks and you're close to the New Hampshire border.)
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
PFAS in your blood | New guidance offers better insight but cost, education remain hurdles
ARUNDEL, Maine (WGME) -- A simple blood test can now reveal a lot about PFAS exposure and the potential health risks in Maine and new national guidance is expected to help make the process more accessible. The blood tests have been around for a while, but minimal education and high...
A Maine electricity supplier is now under investigation for steep rate hikes
Electricity rates have been rising for most Mainers, but they've really spiked for the customers of Electricity Maine. Now the Public Utilities Commission is investigating. On the supply portion of their electricity bills, most Mainers choose the default rate called the standard offer. But they can also choose other electricity suppliers.
Maine skiers get out on trails despite warmer weather
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - Hundreds of skiers were on the trails at Pineland Farms Sunday. Sara Staples was one of them. “It’s really gorgeous out here and the trails are still really great," Staples said. Warmer weather wasn’t stopping Staples from skiing. “I’m excited about the Vitamin D,"...
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank
A Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold by one store which took their bonus money for the sale and decided to give it to a good cause.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Lebanon store that sold winning lotto ticket shares prize among employees
LEBANON, Maine (WABI) - The stores that sell winning Mega Millions lottery tickets receive a prize of their own - and in true Maine spirit, the first such winner in our state has shared it with his staff. Fred Cotreau owns Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which sold the...
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
MaineHousing gets $1 million for overnight warming shelters across state
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- MaineHousing announced Friday it was awarded just over $1 million in state funding for a 13 overnight warming shelters across Maine. From Aroostook County to York County, MaineHousing says these resources will keep Mainers warm during the winter. Funding for these warming shelters is a portion of...
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
