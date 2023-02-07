ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured

A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Heart disease is the number 1 cause of death in the United States

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Dr. Gordon Harkness, Medical Director with Optum joined Nicea today to talk about heart disease. Heart disease is the number 1 cause of death for men, women, and most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. There are several risk factors that can increase your risk of developing heart disease or experiencing heart-related issues. Under your doctor’s supervision, developing a healthier lifestyle can go a long way toward decreasing your risk of heart problems. Screenings and tests can help you find issues, as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Friday Flicks for Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — (Good Things Utah) Movie critic Rachel Wagner came to share her best picks of the week. Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, Wagner has the best flicks to watch with your Bae or with your friends. Whether you’re having a Galentine’s Day, relaxing weekend with your partner or just a night alone, there’s something for everyone. And of course watching all of the above is ideal.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

