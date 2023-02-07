Read full article on original website
Hamilton Pool Road, William Cannon Drive improvements in the works
Work to improve Hamilton Pool Road began in December 2021. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Work to improve Hamilton Pool Road from RM 12 to Hwy. 71—including adding a continuous turning lane, shoulders on both sides of the road, dedicated turning lanes and new travel lanes in each direction—will continue in 2023. The right side of the roadway has been prepared by crews, and portions on the left side will begin in early 2023, along with drainage projects.
New contract for Heritage Trail West awarded to Patin Construction by Round Rock officials
Heritage Trail West is one step closer to completion, following actions of city officials Feb. 9. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Heritage Trail West is one step closer to completion, following actions of city officials Feb. 9. A $19.5 million contract for construction of the remainder of the project, partially funded by...
Cedar Park to offer tree limb, brush disposal services Feb. 11, Feb. 18
Due to the ice accumulation on trees following the winter ice storm, the city of Cedar Park will offer disposal services for residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Cedar Park residents will get the opportunity to drop off an unlimited amount of tree debris and brush for free Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 following the winter ice storm.
January 2023 transportation updates
Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
After winter storm, council calls for Austin Energy tree trimming audit, emergency shelter improvements
Austin City Council voted for several items related to emergency management and recovery from the recent ice storm Feb. 9. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials approved several measures aimed at disaster relief and future preparedness Feb. 9 in City Council's first regular meeting since Winter Storm Mara brought heavy icing and widespread power outages to Central Texas.
Austin to apply $22.8M safe streets federal grant to 60 locations, underserved communities
The federal grant money will allow the city of Austin to make streets safer to cross for all. (Courtesy city of Austin) The city of Austin is planning to implement road safety improvements to the locations in Austin that have a higher record of crashes with the $22.8 million grant money it has received from the federal government. The aim is to bring down fatalities to zero.
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage bringing upscale spa treatments on West Parmer Lane
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage is located close to the Apple campus at West Parmer Lane and Mc Neil Drive. It provides upscale spa treatments and skin care lines. (Courtesy Ivy Foot Spa & Massage) Family-owned Ivy Foot Spa & Massage, 6301 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 603, Austin, opened its...
January Dining and Shopping
These listings are not comprehensive. www.knockouts.com 37 LMK Salon & Co. www.hayscooutfitters.com 44 La Catrina & Co. www.factorygymatx.com 50 Fit Logic Functional Medicine. www.fitlogicfunctionalmedicine.com 51 Shred512 Fitness. 1245 Main St., Ste. 110, Buda. 512-760-5121. www.shred512fitness.com 52 Supreme Academy ATX. 151 Bunton Creek Road., Bldg.1, Kyle. 512-268-9010. www.supremeacademyatx.comHealth. 53 Action Behavior...
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
New Braunfels offering limb, branch removal following winter storm
Curbside branch removal must be requested by 5 p.m. Feb. 10 for members of the New Braunfels community to take advantage of the service for free. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels will be offering free curbside limb and branch removal to residents for a limited time by request in response to last week’s winter storm.
AUS provides updates on jet fuel facility, wetland restoration
The foundation for the two tanks have been completed. (Courtesy ABIA) Officials with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport provided an update on the jet fuel facility construction project which is expected to be complete in October 2024. Construction of the jet fuel facility began west of Hwy. 183 to serve ABIA as...
Texas communities receive $73M to improve local roads, curb traffic fatalities
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes across the U.S. in 2021. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program aims to prevent traffic fatalities by improving roadway safety. (Courtesy U.S. Department of Transportation) The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $72.7 million to 28 cities, counties, tribes and planning organizations...
29-acre Downtown East development to bring new City Hall, amenities to Pflugerville
The new development will be home to a new City Hall, a 120,000-square-foot recreation center and a variety of other commercial and residential buildings. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) City officials will approve final design concepts in 2023 for amenities within Downtown East, a 29-acre development in downtown Pflugerville. The mixed-use...
Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25
Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
Hutto ISD adds makeup days following winter weather closures
Hutto ISD closed for four days in early February due to freezing conditions and power outages. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) Correction: A previous version of this story listed Feb. 20 as a makeup day for Hutto ISD. The correct dates are March 10 and April 7. Hutto ISD will hold...
Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels
Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
Taste on Main debuts in Buda after months of anticipation
Taste on Main held its soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays City Store & Ice House owners Tamra and Travis Tindol debuted their newest venture, Taste on Main, with a soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. The husband and wife duo have been working on this project since late 2020.
Winter weather forecast to be mild; utility prices to rise
New Braunfels Utilities officials discussed a predicted mild rest of the winter season as well as climbing natural gas and electricity prices during a recent winter outlook meeting. A new bill redesign was also unveiled. Above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation compared to previous years are forecast through February. The drought...
Where to dispose of tree limbs in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents have several options available to dispose of fallen tree limbs. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents with fallen tree limbs on their property after last week's winter weather have several options for disposing of the debris from curbside pickup to community collection events.
Austin City Council delays final police contract decision; police oversight election set
City and police leaders including Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal, center, gathered Feb. 9 to announce a tentative four-year police contract agreement. City Council went on to consider that plan against a one-year alternative. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials postponed a vote on the fate of a new labor...
