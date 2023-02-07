ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Community Impact Austin

Hamilton Pool Road, William Cannon Drive improvements in the works

Work to improve Hamilton Pool Road began in December 2021. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Work to improve Hamilton Pool Road from RM 12 to Hwy. 71—including adding a continuous turning lane, shoulders on both sides of the road, dedicated turning lanes and new travel lanes in each direction—will continue in 2023. The right side of the roadway has been prepared by crews, and portions on the left side will begin in early 2023, along with drainage projects.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

January 2023 transportation updates

Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

After winter storm, council calls for Austin Energy tree trimming audit, emergency shelter improvements

Austin City Council voted for several items related to emergency management and recovery from the recent ice storm Feb. 9. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials approved several measures aimed at disaster relief and future preparedness Feb. 9 in City Council's first regular meeting since Winter Storm Mara brought heavy icing and widespread power outages to Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin to apply $22.8M safe streets federal grant to 60 locations, underserved communities

The federal grant money will allow the city of Austin to make streets safer to cross for all. (Courtesy city of Austin) The city of Austin is planning to implement road safety improvements to the locations in Austin that have a higher record of crashes with the $22.8 million grant money it has received from the federal government. The aim is to bring down fatalities to zero.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

January Dining and Shopping

These listings are not comprehensive. www.knockouts.com 37 LMK Salon & Co. www.hayscooutfitters.com 44 La Catrina & Co. www.factorygymatx.com 50 Fit Logic Functional Medicine. www.fitlogicfunctionalmedicine.com 51 Shred512 Fitness. 1245 Main St., Ste. 110, Buda. 512-760-5121. www.shred512fitness.com 52 Supreme Academy ATX. 151 Bunton Creek Road., Bldg.1, Kyle. 512-268-9010. www.supremeacademyatx.comHealth. 53 Action Behavior...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25

Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels

Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Taste on Main debuts in Buda after months of anticipation

Taste on Main held its soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays City Store & Ice House owners Tamra and Travis Tindol debuted their newest venture, Taste on Main, with a soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. The husband and wife duo have been working on this project since late 2020.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

