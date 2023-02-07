Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
BBC
Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park stabbing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old girl at a park in Warrington. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called just after 15:00...
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
