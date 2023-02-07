ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park stabbing

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old girl at a park in Warrington. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called just after 15:00...
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed

A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...

