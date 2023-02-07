ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Lottery Confirms State's Latest Powerball Winners

The first six weeks of 2023 have been a whirlwind of activity for those who fancy winning the lottery. Both the Mega Millions game and the Powerball game have had two tremendous jackpot opportunities to start the year. Now both games have had their big money wins and the new jackpots are starting to climb again.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Report: Louisiana tops in sales taxes for 2023

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana taxes its goods and services at a rate higher than any other state, according to a study by a nonprofit group that tracks national taxation data. The Tax Foundation's 2023 report shows Louisiana's combined state and local sales tax rates are highest in the nation. The Number 1 ranking is driven largely by the local component, which can be as much as 7 percent, but which averages 5.1 percent (second highest in the nation).
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?

Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana

Louisiana's outdoors are a treasure. They are a treasure that belongs to all of us and when some individuals seek to take more than their fair share of the bounty, that's when agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries get involved. For wildlife agents in the Acadiana area,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?

Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
