Louisiana Lottery Confirms State’s Latest Powerball Winners
The first six weeks of 2023 have been a whirlwind of activity for those who fancy winning the lottery. Both the Mega Millions game and the Powerball game have had two tremendous jackpot opportunities to start the year. Now both games have had their big money wins and the new jackpots are starting to climb again.
wbrz.com
Report: Louisiana tops in sales taxes for 2023
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana taxes its goods and services at a rate higher than any other state, according to a study by a nonprofit group that tracks national taxation data. The Tax Foundation's 2023 report shows Louisiana's combined state and local sales tax rates are highest in the nation. The Number 1 ranking is driven largely by the local component, which can be as much as 7 percent, but which averages 5.1 percent (second highest in the nation).
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
NOLA.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
Louisiana's outdoors are a treasure. They are a treasure that belongs to all of us and when some individuals seek to take more than their fair share of the bounty, that's when agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries get involved. For wildlife agents in the Acadiana area,...
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
(KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. Over the last few years, the argument for recreational marijuana to be...
Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?
Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
Revealed – 11 Common Injuries Suffered at Louisiana Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras in Louisiana, it's so much more than just a day, a few weeks, or even a couple of months. It's a feeling, a vibe, an emotional roller coaster fueled by tradition and in some cases alcohol. It can also be a very dangerous time if you're not careful.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
KPLC TV
FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
