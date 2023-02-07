Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman
JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
Fatal hit-and-run leads to arrest
A Gretna woman is under arrest accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. A 55-year-old Jefferson woman was struck and killed Saturday night on US-90 at Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson.
Hit-and-run crash claims life of woman on Jefferson Highway
JEFFERSON, La. — A fatal hit-and-run crash on Jefferson Highway claimed the life of a 55-year-old Jefferson woman Saturday night, according to State Police. The suspected driver of the SUV involved in the crash, 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna, was arrested for hit-and-run driving involving a fatality and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), a New Orleans, Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife’s automobile. Thursday, February 9th, 31-year-old Troy Ross...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of being involved in Seventh Ward shooting
New Orleans police are searching for a man accused of being involved in a Seventh Ward shooting on Feb. 4. According to police, a victim was shot at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 4:10 p.m. · Interactive radar: See the forecast in your area. · Severe...
NOLA.com
Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
Man arrested after allegedly setting wife’s car on fire
A New Orleans man, 31-year-old Troy Ross has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to his wife's car.
Suspect sought in killing of 14-year-old in St. Bernard
CHALMETTE, La. — A 14-year-old male juvenile is dead after being shot in Chalmette Thursday evening. The sheriff's office says that Kelan Sartin, 18, of the 3800 block of Laplace Street in Chalmette, is wanted for second-degree murder. According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
NOPD seeking 5 persons of interest after altercation turns into robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five persons of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) in the Warehouse District.
NOLA.com
14-year-old shot dead in Chalmette; St. Bernard sheriff names person of interest
A 14-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Chalmette, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Golden Drive (map), according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the injured teen on the ground when they...
NOLA.com
Two shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot in the Hoffman Triangle area Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said. Officers were called at 4 p.m. to 3700 block of First Street. Paramedics took both victims to a hospital. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting was...
wbrz.com
Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
NOLA.com
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
fox8live.com
Multiple people fatally shot near West Jefferson Medical Center, JPSO says
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people were fatally shot near the West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Details were limited as of JPSO’s initial release at 9 a.m. Officials did not say how many victims there were,...
NOPD: Robbery suspect was armed with brick
A man who used half of a brick in an attempt to rob another person in the Marigny is wanted by New Orleans police. No word if anyone was injured.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions surrounding the conflict of interest NOPD investigation of officer Vappie
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions about the police monitor’s concerns over a conflict of interest in the NOPD’s investigation into officer Jeffrey Vappie. The police monitor says she’s concerned about a directive from the mayor that NOPD officers not participate in the investigation...
NOLA.com
In Jefferson Parish murder-suicides, autopsies answer some but not all questions
Autopsies performed on a Harvey family of four who died in a murder-suicide Thursday revealed that the parents, Timothy Earl and Joanna Ragas, each committed suicide while their children died by homicide, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office said Friday. Forensic pathologists also performed autopsies in a second, unrelated murder-suicide in...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0