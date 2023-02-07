Read full article on original website
Chilly, Possibly Rainy Saturday for Mardi Gras Parades in Lafayette, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Thursday's and Friday's sunny skies are expected to give way to rain Friday night and possibly Saturday morning, with a front leaving the region cold as Mardi Gras officially begins in Lafayette Parish. Current forecasts show Friday's highs getting to around the mid-60s, but clouds...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Car Crashes Into the Side of Lafayette Church
(KLFY) A Lafayette church has a huge hole in the side of it after an early morning car accident Saturday. In the early morning hours, around 2 a.m., someone drove their car into the side of Pathway Church located at 3210 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette. Pastor Ben Davis says...
The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge
If you are looking for a spot that is close to home but will provide you with a tranquil and serene environment then these cabins are the perfect spot for your next getaway. Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
Certain Lafayette, Louisiana Intersections to Have Traffic Closures This Week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - For the third week in a row, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers will be in Lafayette to perform signal upgrades to selected intersections in the Hub City. Daytime Traffic Closures Happening At Various Lafayette Intersections. There will be intermittent lane closures happening at...
This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes
According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
Louisiana's outdoors are a treasure. They are a treasure that belongs to all of us and when some individuals seek to take more than their fair share of the bounty, that's when agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries get involved. For wildlife agents in the Acadiana area,...
You Can Now Buy a Boudin-Filled Donut in Youngsville, Louisiana
Innovation comes in all forms. Sometimes, it's a new invention. Sometimes, it's a new scientific theory. And sometimes, it's a culinary innovation that hasn't been seen since Krispy Kreme put a donut on either side of a burger or that time KFC created a sandwich using fried chicken breasts as the bun.
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux broke the news on "Acadiana's Morning News" Thursday morning. The...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Help the Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville Create Birthday Boxes
The Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is doing something really special. The Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is accepting donations of items to assemble Birthday Boxes. These birthday boxes will be distributed through local food pantries so that local children can still celebrate their special day. These are...
Parents Arrested After 4-month-old Baby Found Sleeping Next to Fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A four-month-old child was discovered sleeping next to a deadly drug when law enforcement conducted a raid on a Baton Rouge home, prompting a call to child services. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was investigating 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who lived in a Baton...
Meet Sammy, Leslie and Krinky Three New Additions to the Zoosiana Family
Zoosiana is celebrating the arrival of two new zebras and three new camels. Now, Zoosiana is more exciting than ever with these new additions to its animal family. Zoosiana in Broussard recently made national headlines over the 12 squirrel monkeys that were stolen from their cages. The man believed to be responsible for the theft has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. The monkeys however have not been found.
Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale
Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La. The house is commonly known as The Alice C Plantation. This home was built in the mid-1840s by Jotham Bedell and is referred to as "antebellum." This means that the house was built pre-Civil War.
Crowley, Louisiana Man Caught Planning to Deal Heroin, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 39-year-old Travis Trentel Thorne of Crowley, Louisiana, has been sentenced to spend the three years in prison after he was caught with heroin nearly three years ago. According to the US Attorney's Office, Thorne was pulled over by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office...
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
Your Chance to Win a Chevrolet Silverado Happens February 9th in Lafayette
If you need a new truck you have a chance to win one on February 9, 2023, in Lafayette. Floor and Decor, located at 3310 Ambassador Caffery is giving away a Chevrolet Silverado at their VIP Event, which starts at 6 pm on Thursday, Feb 9. A number of other...
