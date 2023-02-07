ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Car Crashes Into the Side of Lafayette Church

(KLFY) A Lafayette church has a huge hole in the side of it after an early morning car accident Saturday. In the early morning hours, around 2 a.m., someone drove their car into the side of Pathway Church located at 3210 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette. Pastor Ben Davis says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge

If you are looking for a spot that is close to home but will provide you with a tranquil and serene environment then these cabins are the perfect spot for your next getaway. Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes

According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana

Louisiana's outdoors are a treasure. They are a treasure that belongs to all of us and when some individuals seek to take more than their fair share of the bounty, that's when agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries get involved. For wildlife agents in the Acadiana area,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years

If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
MAMOU, LA
KPEL 96.5

Meet Sammy, Leslie and Krinky Three New Additions to the Zoosiana Family

Zoosiana is celebrating the arrival of two new zebras and three new camels. Now, Zoosiana is more exciting than ever with these new additions to its animal family. Zoosiana in Broussard recently made national headlines over the 12 squirrel monkeys that were stolen from their cages. The man believed to be responsible for the theft has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. The monkeys however have not been found.
BROUSSARD, LA
KPEL 96.5

Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale

Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La. The house is commonly known as The Alice C Plantation. This home was built in the mid-1840s by Jotham Bedell and is referred to as "antebellum." This means that the house was built pre-Civil War.
FRANKLIN, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy