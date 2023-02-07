Read full article on original website
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?
When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
These Super Bowl LVII Players Have Ties To Michigan
Super Bowl LVII (that's 57 for those of you who don't speak Roman numerals) is set to take place this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. This Super Bowl matchup...
I-94 in Michigan Was First Border-to-Border Interstate in the U.S.
Michigan was the first state to have a border-to-border interstate and to pave those damn roads. Michigan has the honor of being the first state in a lot of different groundbreaking ways in the United States. For example:. The first 3 tunnels in the world. The first to get phone...
These Were the Only Two Women to be Executed in Michigan
Since the 1700s, only two women were executed in our state. Others were sentenced to death and executed in other states, but these were the only two where their fates took place in Michigan. The first was in April 1763 when a female Native American slave, owned by a Mr....
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of Michigan
Michiganders have a ton of options to get out and explore the great outdoors. According to Michigan.org there are more than 1,000 campgrounds statewide. That's a lot of camping options for Michiganders, but which one is the best?. This Is The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: February 10-12, 2023
It's another weekend of winter festivals, ice, and hockey. But then you can think spring and summer at the West Michigan Golf Show. There are a couple of events for chocolate lovers or head indoors for the Symphony!. Runs Through Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves
Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
Can You Legally Set Booby Traps to Protect Your Property in Michigan?
They do it all the time in the movies. Would-be criminals are often thwarted by elaborate contraptions just before they strike. But is it legal?. Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) took setting booby traps to a whole new level in 'Home Alone.' The 8-year-old successfully outsmarted Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) numerous times to protect the family's Chicago-area bungalow.
Are Michigan Aspiring Models Getting Scammed By Inked Magazine?
It's that special time of year when, much like Bernie Sanders, alternative women from around the state of Michigan will let you know that "I am once again asking you for your vote to become Inked Magazine's Cover Girl." But much like the "Steal A Base, Steal Taco" and the...
Here Are 10 of The Highest Paid Public Employees in Michigan
There are plenty of reasons to go into working in the public sector, however, money isn't usually one of them. Unless you're the head coach of a sports program at a Big Ten school or another major public university, you're probably not "bringing home the bacon", so to speak. So why would anyone choose to work for the public?
You Can Now Get Long Road Distillers’ Canned Cocktails Across Michigan
Good news, Long Road lovers! You can now get their ready-to-drink canned cocktails all across the Mitten State. Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers first announced their canned cocktails in 2020 - which came at just the right time, with more folks spending time at home during the pandemic. Since then,...
Have You Seen These Frozen Sand Sculptures Along Lake Michigan?
The weather has the capability of creating some crazy phenomena. Take Michigan for example. It can be sunny and tepid one minute, and the next minute we're getting golf ball-sized hail. But what about cold weather phenomena? And I'm not talking about blizzard amounts of snow. I'm talking about frozen...
Adopt Your Valentine! Reduced Adoption Fees at More Than 40 Michigan Shelters Starts This Week
Been looking to bring a furry family member into your home? You'll find reduced adoption fees at Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event starting this week!. Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters February 9-15, 2023. Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less per animal...
