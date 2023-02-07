Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Planning Valentine’s Day in Fort Wayne? What to know
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked. Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner...
whatzup.com
GK Cafe offers downtown grocery option
After about 25 years, Fort Wayne has a downtown grocery store again as GK Baked Goods opens their highly anticipated market in the Metro Building on West Wayne Street this week. The official opening is Friday, Feb. 10, but GK Café & Provisions have been operating the cafe on the...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Doden shakes up campaign with Disney Channel hire
Fort Wayne governor candidate Eric Doden announced the hiring of Caroline Sunshine — a former Disney Channel star — as his press secretary and communications director. He is one of three Republicans in the 2024 race for governor. Sunshine is best known for her role as Tinka Hessenheffer...
WANE-TV
Café, grocery store hybrid to soon open in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over seven years after opening up her own bakery, Grace Kelly May, owner of GK Baked Goods, will soon be opening a café and grocery store two years in the making in downtown Fort Wayne. The store, GK Cafe & Provisions, is located...
inkfreenews.com
Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America
Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
WANE-TV
National Pizza Day! Here are Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne pizza spots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday is National Pizza Day, and in honor of the celebration, Yelp created a list of the top 10 spots in Fort Wayne to grab a slice. Taking into account each Fort Wayne business in the pizza category, Yelp ranked them by the ratings and total volume of reviews.
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
WANE-TV
Reports of slurs, taunts and feeling uncomfortable at Homestead High came before blackface outrage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Slurs uttered in the hallways, taunts to “go back from where you came from,” teachers and administrators indifferent to complaints, and then a social media post of a student wearing blackface set off the small minority population at Homestead High School and they demanded to be heard.
Times-Bulletin
Historic barn moved to Lincoln Ridge Farms
VAN WERT COUNTY — Those driving past Lincoln Ridge Farm in the past several days discovering a large historic Swiss barn sitting behind the church on the edge of their property are not experiencing an illusion — it’s real. The majestic structure was moved to the farm...
WOWO News
Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
WANE-TV
SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
WOWO News
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Dozens of organizations to share services at upcoming resource fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Dozens of local organizations are heading out to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Wednesday, Feb. 22 for a Community Resource Fair. Students and the community are invited to learn more about the services available for them including financial assistance, healthcare and substance abuse assistance, volunteer opportunities, and much more.
hot1079fortwayne.com
City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Indiana Pork honors leaders in swine industry
Indiana Pork recently presented three awards to individuals who have dedicated much time to advancing the pig industry. Mark York is the recipient of the Producer Meritorious Service Award. He farms in Wabash County with his wife Christine. Mark is a Purdue graduate, with a degree in agriculture economics, and is a former president of the Indiana Pork Board. He is active in his community serving as Wabash County Farm Bureau President. Mark and Christine were honored as the first Wabash County Farm Family of the Year by their Chamber of Commerce in 2010 and Mark received Master Farmer designation in 2017. He has also led a ground pork donation project that supports Wabash County Food pantries.
WANE-TV
LOOK: Huntington pizzeria rebuilding after fire
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A popular Huntington pizzeria is one step closer to reopening its doors after a fire destroyed the building last year. Austen Dettling, the owner of Pizza Junction, told WANE 15 he hopes to reopen by late spring or early summer. The restaurant- which was housed in a historic train depot- burned in May 2022 due to spontaneous combustion.
wfft.com
Six people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has six mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and four for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
wfft.com
Body found in Bluffton confirmed to be a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A body found in the yard of a vacant house on Bluffton's west end Tuesday afternoon has been confirmed to be that of a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January. Police say the body of Celeste Cuthbert was found hidden from view between a shed...
wfft.com
Downed power lines in north Franke Park area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Power lines are down at Beckwith Drive and Louisedale Drive. Exercise caution in the area.
Comments / 0