Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Former Ark Invest Analyst Releases New Ethereum Predictions
Chris Burniske, a former Ark Invest analyst, was previously bullish in his ETH predictions. However, he seems to have backtracked a bit on his earlier analysis, admitting that Ethereum might hit rock bottom before its soars. Ethereum, like other cryptocurrencies, declined in the crypto market today, down by 5.60% in...
NEWSBTC
Venom Solidifies Its Blockchain Industry Position Through DAO Maker Partnership For New Web3 Incubator
The Venom blockchain ecosystem continues to make waves in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the world’s first ABGM-licensed blockchain, it now teams up with the DAO Maker team. Together, these entities will establish the Venom Launchpad to fuel future growth for Web3 startups. Venom Blockchain Is Off To A Good...
NEWSBTC
Hedera Gains 25% Amid General Market Losses – Will HBAR Push On?
After a rather explosive start to 2023, the crypto market seems to be undergoing a general price correction, with several assets recording losses over the last week. During this period, the total crypto market cap has decreased by 7.17%, falling off the $1 trillion mark. However, Hedera (HBAR) has been...
NEWSBTC
Celebrate the launch of Crybeto with a free airdrop worth 100,000 US dollars waiting for you!
The world’s first decentralized live entertainment platform based on Web3 and blockchain technology is now live! Industry authorities agree that Crybeto, a project strategically backed by Asia’s largest online entertainment group with $100 million in assets, has pioneered the industry’s first single bet payout system with full transparency of data, and zero vigorish fees. The platform will subsequently be launched on all fronts in blockchain casino gaming while sporting new technology developments, with eyes set on overseas market expansion, and building out a new ecosystem for the Crybeto brand.
NEWSBTC
Binance Upgrades Proof Of Reserves Verification For Better User Privacy
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by user count and trading volumes, has upgraded its proof-of-reserve (PoR) verification system, per an update on February 10. Binance Integrates ZK-SNARK In Their PoR Verification System. The exchange has now integrated “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge” or ZK-SNARK. By using this architecture...
NEWSBTC
Blockchain Life will host the 10th Global Blockchain and Crypto Forum in Dubai
The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27–28 in Dubai. The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin NFT Ordinals Boosts Taproot Adoption By 1,000% In Q1 2023
The rise of Bitcoin NFT Ordinals is one of the fascinating developments on the leading blockchain in 2023. This has correlated with an increase in the adoption of Taproot to process transactions. Driving Taproot Adoption On The Bitcoin Network. Data from Dune Analytics shows that Taproot adoption has gone from...
NEWSBTC
Binance To Raise USDT, USDC, and TUSD Transaction Fees On Tron By 160%
Binance is adjusting fees charged to users transacting on Tron, a smart contracting platform and Ethereum competitor. Binance Increases Transaction Fees For Tron-Link Transfers. In an update on February 10, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said the fee adjustment follows a recent upgrade on Tron. Binance is increasing...
NEWSBTC
Zebu Live Conference Officially Certified Carbon Neutral
London, February 2023. Zebu Live, London’s annual showcase of the Web3 revolution, announces that it has been successfully certified carbon neutral. The two-day live crypto conference, which took place in September 2022, partnered up with decentralised cloud computing network Cudos and carbon management provider Blue Marble to make a completely carbon-neutral event. Showcasing more than 160 of the industry’s brightest speakers, including Dragon & Thirdweb Co-Founder Stephen Bartlett, and Aave CEO Stani Kulechov, the sell-out event welcomed 1,500 guests to the Kensington Conference Centre and 5,000+ streaming globally.
NEWSBTC
How Cardano Could Fix Staking Services In The U.S.
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson speaks on a possible solution for the staking programs after the settlement between the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and crypto exchange Kraken in the U.S. The question of how these products can survive and continue to generate rewards for American users has surfaced following these events.
NEWSBTC
Neil Ishibashi, A Key Member at LGND Music
LGND Music is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary blockchain-based music platform, developed with the expertise of Product Design and UX industry leader, Neil Ishibashi. Neil has been an integral part of the LGND Music team from the start, bringing his extensive experience and knowledge to the design and development of the platform.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Whale Moves $100 Million From Unknown Wallet In 3 Different Transactions
Dogecoin’s acceptance on the cryptocurrency market has increased in recent months, and its value has reached new heights. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $$0.0843, down nearly 12% in the last seven days. Though losing some aggressiveness in the last week, the meme coin has been able to maintain a 5% increase in the last 30 days, data from Coingecko shows, Sunday.
NEWSBTC
After the Crypto Revival – These Altcoins Could Pump: RENQ, Solana, and Cardano
Cryptocurrencies faced a tough time in 2022, characterized by gloomy and depressing conditions. Many digital assets experienced a year of declining prices, shrinking market capitalization, and a decrease in investors. This was a difficult period not just for Bitcoin but also for altcoins and crypto exchanges, which were forced to lay off staff.
Comments / 0