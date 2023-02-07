Dogecoin’s acceptance on the cryptocurrency market has increased in recent months, and its value has reached new heights. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $$0.0843, down nearly 12% in the last seven days. Though losing some aggressiveness in the last week, the meme coin has been able to maintain a 5% increase in the last 30 days, data from Coingecko shows, Sunday.

19 HOURS AGO