Newport, MN

CBS Minnesota

Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robert Thomas West convicted in Lake Superior dismemberment case

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Cook County jury has convicted Robert Thomas West in connection to the murder of Ricky Balsimo in St. Paul two years ago. On Thursday, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced the conviction of West on one count of accessory after the fact to murder and another count of interference with a dead body. West was convicted for assisting in dismembering Balsimo's body, and later dumping the remains in Lake Superior. The AG's office accepted and prosecuted the case per the request of Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken. "I'm proud of the attorneys in the Attorney...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody

A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two injured and police investigating. According to Minneapolis Police, at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
hot967.fm

Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death

(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 28 Spokane

Minnesota woman convicted of killing 6-year-old son

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a Minnesota woman accused of shooting her 6-year-old son nine times and hiding his body in her car trunk. The Hennepin County jury deliberated less than two hours before convictin 29-year-old Julissa Thaler of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the killing of Eli Hart, just 10 days after she regained custody of him. During closing arguments, Thaler’s attorney said she participated in the boy’s death but didn’t shoot him. Prosecutors said overwhelming evidence showed that Thaler killed her son, either for money, because of mental health issues or after a difficult custody battle with the boy’s father.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington

A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft

Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
CHASKA, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers

ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
COON RAPIDS, MN
